Pinnacle Golf Tourney benefits Grand Island organizations
Pinnacle Travel hosted its Pinnacle Island 2021 Golf Tourney benefit on Aug. 13 at the Beaver Island golf course on Grand Island. A fundraiser to assist the Neighbors Foundation of Grand Island and other local groups, the golf outing saw 156 golfers form 38 teams participating. Additional Island benefactors from the event included the Grand Island Fire Co., Grand Island Police Department and Charles N. DeGlopper VFW Post 9249.www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0