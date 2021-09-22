CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s hard to hold police accountable. For federal agents, it’s all but impossible.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe killing of Bijan Ghaisar, the young accountant unjustifiably shot to death by U.S. Park Police near Washington in 2017, is now the subject of a slow-moving criminal case brought by Virginia prosecutors, as well as a lawsuit against the federal government by the Ghaisar family. However, the two hotheaded officers who killed Ghaisar face no lawsuits themselves. Federal agents around the country are beyond the reach of consequences, and accountability, in civil court.

Independent

Federal agents, police nab wanted man in Shorb Blocc investigation

CANTON – Another wanted suspect in the federal investigation into a Canton criminal street gang's activity has been arrested, according to police. Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the FBI and Canton Police arrested Justin Bush, 34, without incident at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Trinity Place NW, said Lt. Dennis Garren, police spokesman.
CANTON, OH
WAAY-TV

Lexington Police: State, federal agents raiding local business

Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershot says federal and state agencies raided a business in the Lauderdale County town. Francisco Guerra, owner of Global Special Effects, was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville, Hendershot said. Hendershot said the raid dealt with federal warrants. There were several federal agents on scene,...
LEXINGTON, AL
columbusunderground.com

Police Accountability Project Says Federal Review of CPD Does Not Go Far Enough

The Columbus Police Accountability Project has responded to the announcement that the United States Department of Justice would be reviewing the Columbus Division of Police, saying the review does not meet the community’s call for a federal investigation. Earlier this year, community organizations, including the ACLU Ohio, the Columbus NAACP...
COLUMBUS, OH
WAFF

Former Huntsville police officer being moved to state prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville police officer William Darby is being moved to state prison on Wednesday. Darby was convicted in May of murdering Jeffery Parker while responding to a call in 2018. Jail records show Darby was released from the Madison County Jail early this morning. Darby has...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
INFORUM

Woman who was struck in face by Moorhead officer settles excessive force lawsuit

U.S. Federal Judge Nancy Brasel signed an order on Aug. 20 to dismiss Jennifer Joan Thomas' civil case against Officer Matthew Jared Lambert. The city of Moorhead and its police department were not named as defendants in the lawsuit, but the city and the Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust agreed to pay Thomas $132,500 if she agreed to dismiss the case, Jason Hiveley, an attorney who represented Lambert, said Wednesday, Sept. 15.
MOORHEAD, MN
Black Enterprise

Feds Have In Custody First Black Man To Be Arrested For Alleged Role In Capitol Attack

Federal law enforcement has issued the first arrest of a Black man associated with the Capitol Riots on January 6. Uliyahu Hayah was arrested on Monday and accused of assaulting a police officer inside the Capitol building, WJLA reported. The 45-year-old Silver Spring, MD, resident was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Videos of White Louisiana Troopers Beating Black People Were Hidden for Years, Says Report

Sickening videos of white Louisiana State Police troopers delivering brutal beatings to Black and Latino people were routinely concealed by their bosses—sometimes for years—according to the Associated Press. An AP investigation uncovered at least a dozen cases over the past 10 years in which troopers are said to have “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame, and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” In one example, the AP reports that a white trooper can be seen slamming a flashlight into a Black man 18 times—breaking the man’s jaw and his ribs—but the footage was reportedly mislabeled and wasn’t looked at for 536 days after the event. Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said the agency had recently overhauled its excessive force policies. “No instance of excessive force is acceptable,” he said, “and when the department learns of such misconduct, an immediate review is launched leading to administrative and/or potential criminal investigations.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Arkansas Online

Federal judge dismisses Little Rock police chief's lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last year by Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey against a police union and several of his officers. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. granted three motions to dismiss Humphrey's suit. Mike Laux, a Chicago attorney representing Humphrey, said the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WALA-TV FOX10

Feds arrest associate of alleged murderer accused of defrauding COVID program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement authorities have charged a Saraland woman previously convicted of a felony with illegal possession of a firearm. Homeland Security Investigations agents found the loaded 9mm handgun when they were searching Corine Campbell’s home on Cedar Street for cell phones, documents and other evidence related to a fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
SARALAND, AL
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Maryland Officer Pleads Guilty To Skipping Sentencing In Gun Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing the state rather than face sentencing on a federal firearms charge. James Piccirilli, 40, of Mt. Airy, entered a guilty plea on a charge of failing to surrender for service of sentence and acknowledged he illegally had guns while he was on the run, according to the Department of Justice. Piccirilli faces between 30 to 46 months in federal prison at sentencing. Piccirilli was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison for possession of an unregistered fully automatic firearm. He pleaded guilty in that case after he...
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

George Floyd protester who fired at Minneapolis cops acquitted

A man charged with attempted murder after firing on Minneapolis cops during a George Floyd protest in May 2020 has been acquitted of all counts. Attorneys for Jaleel Stallings, 29, of St. Paul, argued he acted in self-defense, saying he fired three shots from a handgun at an unmarked white van after being struck by rubber bullets, believing he was under attack by civilians, the Associated Press reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC News

2 Black men say they were handcuffed while trying to return a TV. Now they're suing Walmart.

Two lifelong friends stepped into a Texas Walmart last year expecting to exchange a defective 58-inch television one of them purchased earlier that day. Instead, the Sept. 10, 2020, trip to the Walmart in Conroe, Texas, led to theft accusations by white employees against Dennis Stewart and Terence Richardson, who are Black, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.
CONROE, TX

