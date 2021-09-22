It’s hard to hold police accountable. For federal agents, it’s all but impossible.
The killing of Bijan Ghaisar, the young accountant unjustifiably shot to death by U.S. Park Police near Washington in 2017, is now the subject of a slow-moving criminal case brought by Virginia prosecutors, as well as a lawsuit against the federal government by the Ghaisar family. However, the two hotheaded officers who killed Ghaisar face no lawsuits themselves. Federal agents around the country are beyond the reach of consequences, and accountability, in civil court.www.washingtonpost.com
