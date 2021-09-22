Collection
Loro Piana is the only European fashion company to spin fabric from lotus plants (it takes 6,500 stems to make enough fabric for a jacket). This was probably the factoid hat made The White Lotus flourish into the mental foreground while riffing through this collection this morning. Digitally-marooned Fred and his bite-crotch boxers apart, you could envisage most of the horrible guests in that beautiful place wafting malevolently from breakfast-buffet to beach attired in many of these rich and finely-made garments. And naturally they would also suit sybarites with less compromised moral CVs.www.vogue.com
Comments / 0