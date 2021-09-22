CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Wire' creator says he won't film in Texas to protect cast/crew's 'civil liberties' amid new abortion law

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Wire" creator David Simon says he will not film his new HBO show in Texas as a result of its controversial new law regarding abortions in the state. The law went into effect on Sept. 1 after being upheld in a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the strictest abortion law in the country, banning all abortions after six weeks. Critics say many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant at six weeks – around the time when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected – and the law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

Comments / 171

IceAxe
4d ago

How about doing a film of a live abortion? and maybe you could have planned parenthood salvage some of the fetus parts like they where caught doing?

Reply(15)
32
Booski Bear
4d ago

Good, that's exactly one of the reasons for the new law, to keep LEFT-WING LUNATICS such as this OUT of our beautiful State. KEEP TEXAS BEAUTIFUL!!

Reply(1)
24
Michael W. Carr
4d ago

fine by us Texans. Keep him out, we don't want him filming here. Him and his left wing cronies.

Reply(12)
51
NME

David Simon defends decision not to shoot in Texas due to abortion laws: “This is not a political decision for us”

The Wire creator David Simon has defended his decision not to shoot his forthcoming series in Texas in protest against the state’s new abortion laws. The US Supreme Court refused to block the bill before its enactment on September 1, which, according to the New York Times, now makes Texas the most restrictive US state in terms of access to abortion services.
U.S. POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

‘The Wire’ creator David Simon pulls upcoming HBO series out of Texas over abortion law

David Simon won’t force his cast and crew to step foot in Texas after the passage of a new law that “requires them to forgo civil liberties.”. The “Wire” creator has pulled an upcoming HBO series out of the state due to the new abortion law that makes procedures illegal after six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they’re pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

The Wire Creator Refuses To Shoot New Series In Dallas Over Texas Abortion Laws

One of the greatest minds in the 21st century's world of entertainment isn’t about to start his next project if it's filmed in a state that goes against his principles. The Wire creator David Simon had planned to begin production on his next project in North Texas area within the next month. However, it looks like the showrunner renowned for his dedication to accuracy is forgoing authenticity on this one and for a purpose. Simon tweeted this week that he’s refusing to shoot in Texas due to recent abortion decrees by the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Entertainment
Bay News 9

'The Wire' creator moves HBO project out of Texas due to abortion law

TEXAS — “The Wire” creator David Simon is the most recent figure in the entertainment sphere to take action against Texas’ new abortion law. Simon took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will not be filming an upcoming HBO production based on Texas events in the Lone Star State because he “can’t and won’t ask female cast/crew to forgo civil liberties to film there.”
TEXAS STATE
David Simon
everythinglubbock.com

Texas doctor sued after saying he purposely violated state’s abortion law

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas doctor who said he performed an abortion to challenge the state’s new restrictions has received the challenge he’d hoped for — a civil lawsuit has been filed against the San Antonio-based physician. The Washington Post reports Dr. Alan Braid faces a lawsuit after admitting...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Civil Liberties#Hbo#The U S Supreme Court#Doj
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

'Fox News Sunday' on September 26, 2021

GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R), TEXAS: The only thing that they've shown is an. incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly, in a way where they. pretend it doesn't even exist. WALLACE (voice-over): Images of thousands of people camped under a bridge. in squalid conditions. Now, Homeland Security says the migrants...
U.S. POLITICS
