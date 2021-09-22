'The Wire' creator says he won't film in Texas to protect cast/crew's 'civil liberties' amid new abortion law

"The Wire" creator David Simon says he will not film his new HBO show in Texas as a result of its controversial new law regarding abortions in the state. The law went into effect on Sept. 1 after being upheld in a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. It is the strictest abortion law in the country, banning all abortions after six weeks. Critics say many women don’t yet know they’re pregnant at six weeks – around the time when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected – and the law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.