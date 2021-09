Toiling away. It’s not like working in a mine or anything like that, but the work is hard. The pay is low. The scars are real. The wear on the body is immense. I don’t even want to think about the toll on the brain, let alone the cognitive decline that’s likely to come later in life. The job is not really a job. You can quit a job. But what he does? That feels like a calling. To him, it’s more than an occupation.