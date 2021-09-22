CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dart Out, Slovis Back In As USC QB

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quarterback competition at Southern California might be over before it even started. Jaxson Dart did not practice Tuesday after the freshman sustained a knee injury in the Trojans’ 45-14 win at Washington State. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis took first-team reps after being knocked out of the game because of a neck injury. Interim coach Donte Williams would not discuss the status of Dart, who came off the bench to throw for 391 yards and four touchdowns.

Ailing Defense Puts Seahawks in Unfamiliar ‘Race’ to Keep Up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks let another game slip away because they simply couldn’t stop the other team from scoring. They also had a long winning streak against Minnesota end. Kirk Cousins passed for three touchdowns before halftime and guided three clock-draining field goal drives after that to lead the Vikings to a 30-17 victory. The Seahawks fell to 1-2. The Vikings converted nine of 14 third downs. They also had possession for a whopping 22:40 after halftime. That's more than 75% of the second half. Last week, the Seahawks squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead and lost in overtime to Tennessee.
NFL
Tucker’s NFL-record FG Lifts Ravens to 19-17 Win Over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against Tennessee on Dec. 8, 2013. Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left. Baltimore went into the fourth with a 16-7 lead. Ryan Santoso made a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal with 1:04 left, giving coach Dan Campbell an opportunity to win his first game with the Lions.
NFL
Taurasi, Griner Lead Mercury Past Storm 85-80 in OT

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game. Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead step-back jumper and a late free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch. Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead. But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way.
NBA
On the Grid Iron in the PAC-12

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will be playing in front of fans at Stanford Stadium for the first time in more than 660 days when it hosts No. 24 UCLA. The Cardinal started with three games away from friendly confines for only the second time in school history. They face a Bruins team that’s coming off a 40-37 loss to Fresno State. The game will be the 93rd meeting all-time between Stanford and UCLA. The Bruins hold the series edge but Stanford has won 12 of the last 13.
STANFORD, CA
State
Washington State
Utah’s CB Aaron Lowe Killed Hours After Win Over WSU

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe has died in a shooting at house party less than a year after teammate Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting. Salt Lake City police say the 21-year-old Lowe was killed just a few hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. A second victim in the shooting, a woman, is in critical condition and police are searching for a suspect. Lowe was a high school teammate of Jordan’s in Mesquite, Texas. He switched his jersey from No. 2 to 22 to honor his friend after the 19-year-old died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Christmas night 2020. Last month, Lowe was named the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team.
UTAH STATE
Utah, Washington St Facing Critical Questions on Offense

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Utes head into their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on Saturday with a ton of question marks on offense. Utah ranks eighth in the league in total offense and scoring offense after three games. New starting quarterback Cameron Rising could be a catalyst for helping the Utes reverse course. Rising replaced Charlie Brewer at quarterback late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 loss to the Aztecs. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and helped the Utes score touchdowns on three straight drives to push the game into triple overtime. Rising is the starter going forward after Brewer left the program.
UTAH STATE
Hamlin Holds Off Elliott, Takes First NASCAR Win in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denny Hamlin earned his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday night. The 41-year-old veteran driver held off Chase Elliott and kicked off the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with his second win in September. Hamlin got his first victory of the season in the playoff opener at Darlington three weeks ago in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and he has emerged as a serious contender for his first Cup Series championship after a career filled with near-misses.
MOTORSPORTS
A’s Edge AL West-leading Astros Again on Walk-off Hit in 9th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3. The A’s swept the three-game series to move up in the playoff chase. They began the day four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York by four games, with Toronto and Seattle also in the mix. Alex Bregman homered for the Astros, whose magic number to clinch the division stayed at 2.
MLB
Person
Kedon Slovis
UCLA QB Lacks in Stats, But Huge in Big Plays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has seen the Bruins progress from a team that had a school-record 20 true freshmen play during coach Chip Kelly’s first season in 2018 to being ranked for the first time in four years. He's a big part of the reason behind the recent success. He's lacking in statistics but is more than making up for it in big-play ability. He has nine completions of 35 yards or more and leads the nation with a 20.24 yards-per-completion average. The Bruins open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington St Signs Kyle Smith to Extension Through ’26-27

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State has given basketball coach Kyle Smith a contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season and adds two years to the original contract he signed when he was hired. Smith replaced Ernie Kent in March 2019 and quickly brought optimism back to the Cougars program. Washington State has finished .500 or above in each of Smith’s first two seasons. The only other coach to accomplish that in Washington State history was Tony Bennett.
WASHINGTON STATE
QB Charlie Brewer Leaves Utah After Losing Starting Job

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising. Brewer was a four-year starter at Baylor who transferred to Utah for his final season. He won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center. He went 1-2 in three starts and was benched late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 triple OT loss to San Diego State. Utah is preparing to open its Pac-12 slate next weekend hosting Washington State, which is coming in with an unsettled quarterback situation.
UTAH STATE
WNBA Playoffs Start Next Week

(AP) — Connecticut and Las Vegas earned double byes in the WNBA playoffs and won't begin postseason play until next week. The Sun and Aces will rest until the semifinals while watching the other six playoff teams square off in the first two rounds beginning Thursday. New York plays at Phoenix, and Dallas travels to Chicago, with the winners meeting Minnesota or Seattle in the second round in single elimination showdowns.
BASKETBALL
#Usc#American Football#Ap
Time to Get Kraken: Seattle Opens First NHL Training Camp

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest franchise has hit the ice for the first time as a team with the start of training camp. The first group of Seattle Kraken players to skate out at the team’s $80 million practice facility was greeted by applause from fans who showed up to check out the new roster. The Kraken make their regular-season debut at Vegas on Oct. 12. They open their home arena against Vancouver less than two weeks later. Seattle’s first team is a mix of veterans and some young talent looking for an opportunity with the expansion franchise.
NHL
Seahawks’ Lockett Shies Away From Attention After Hot Start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has become one of just six players to have at least one touchdown of 60 yards or more in each of the first two games of a season. He’s the first to do it since Steve Smith in 2007. Lockett could join another elite list with a big game this week against the Vikings. The Seahawks say that only Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Clark have had 100 yards receiving and a TD in three straight games to start a season.
NFL
Mannings’ “MNF” Broadcast Jumps 138%, Averages 1.9 Million

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Monday Night Football” presentation with Peyton and Eli Manning increased its viewership by 138% over last week’s debut, becoming the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history. ESPN and Nielsen reported that the Mannings’ freewheeling telecast of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on ESPN2 averaged 1.9 million viewers. The Week 1 overtime thriller between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders averaged 800,000. NFL viewership is up 14% over the first two weeks last year, according to the league and Nielsen. The 17.7 million average viewership is the highest since 2016.
NFL
Mariners Beat Athletics 5-2 to Stay in AL Wild-card Chase

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 to move into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders. J.P. Crawford homered in the ninth inning and had three hits. Kyle Seager doubled twice, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s. Both teams are three games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the second AL wild card.
MLB
Astros Move Closer, Beat Angels in 12; Ohtani Out at Plate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a two-run double in the 12th inning and the Houston Astros, after throwing out Shohei Ohtani at the plate to preserve a tie, broke away to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5. Houston, which has won four straight and seven of eight, reduced its magic number to three for clinching its fourth AL West title in five seasons. Ohtani missed a chance to win it in the 10th when he made an ill-advised run home on David Fletcher’s bases-loaded lineout to shallow right field. Chas McCormick caught Ohtani by several steps with a one-hop throw — the two-way star didn’t slide, tried to avoid the tag and ran past the plate, and easily was tagged out by catcher Jason Castro.
MLB
Pac-12, SWAC Forming Basketball Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 and the Southwestern Athletic Conference are forming a basketball educational and scheduling partnership. The partnership will include home-and-home series between the member institutions in each conference. The partnership in men’s and women’s basketball will begin in November 2022 with two-year home-and-home series through 2026. As part of the partnership, student-athletes will participate in social justice and antiracism educational components as part of the games. The programming will be a collaboration between leadership from the two participating basketball programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Seahawks Silenced as Big Leads Disappear in Loss to Titans

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief. Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this. Leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to a 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. It's the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL. Seattle led 24-9 at halftime and 30-16 early in the fourth quarter. Seattle lost for just the fourth time in franchise history when leading by at least 15 points at halftime.
NFL
Yankees Power Past Rangers 7-1 to Keep Pace in Playoff Race

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton lined a laser beam of a home run, Aaron Judge added a three-run shot and the New York Yankees powered past the Texas Rangers 7-1 to keep pace in the crowded AL wild-card chase. Joey Gallo also went deep — against his former team — and a finally healthy Luis Severino closed with two shutout innings in his first major league appearance since the 2019 AL Championship Series. New York, which remained a half-game behind Toronto for the final American League playoff spot, has taken two straight from last-place Texas following a 7-15 stretch. Jordan Montgomery struck out six in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for the win.
MLB
