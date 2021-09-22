NWS: Flood Watch in effect until tomorrow morning
A Flood Watch is in effect until tomorrow morning for Allen County, Indiana. INZ007-009-018-026-027-033-034-MIZ080-081-OHZ001-002-004-005-015-016-024-025-222000- /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Steuben-De Kalb-Allen-Wells-Adams-Blackford-Jay-Branch-Hillsdale-Williams-Fulton-Defiance-Henry-Paulding-Putnam-Van Wert-Allen- Including the cities of Leipsic, Van Wert, Deshler, Antwerp, Garrett, Sherwood, Continental, Archbold, Dunkirk, Berne, Bluffton, Fremont, Ossian, Payne, Edgerton, Fort Wayne, Delta, Decatur, Coldwater, Bryan, Hicksville, Swanton, Litchfield, Columbus Grove, Spencerville,...aroundfortwayne.com
Comments / 0