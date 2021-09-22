CONCERT PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Jazz Series presents Ned Rothenberg at Old Town Hall

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The world was a different place: 20 days ago, 20 weeks ago, and certainly 20 years ago when the tragic events of 9/11 altered our collective consciousness forever. However, the events of that day did not deter Founder and Artistic Director Gracey Tune from opening the doors to the newly established neighborhood arts center, Arts Fifth Avenue, as planned on September 11, 2001. From the beginning, A5A has been a safe haven where all who come to it can feel supported and encouraged, whether they are an artist or audience member, of any age or artistic ability.

