CONCERT PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Jazz Series presents Ned Rothenberg at Old Town Hall
WEST STOCKBRIDGE — It’s a long way from Calcutta to West Stockbridge. But on Saturday, Sept. 25, you can hear multi-instrumentalist Ned Rothenberg play a set with Samir Chatterjee, a tabla player recently from Calcutta, joined by guitarist Jerome Harris, at the Old Town Hall in West Stockbridge. They call themselves Sync, and all of their repertoire comes from within the group. Rothenberg performs mainly on alto saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, and shakuhachi. He releases records on John Zorn’s Tzadik label, as well as his own label, Animul, and his discography goes back to 1981.theberkshireedge.com
Comments / 0