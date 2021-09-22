CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Explores the Role of Landlords in Housing Discrimination

By American Sociological Association (ASA)
 4 days ago

Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC—Examining the practices landlords use to screen potential tenants can offer significant insights into how racism continues to shape life outcomes. While sociological research on racial discrimination in housing has increasingly highlighted the key role that landlords play as gatekeepers to rental housing markets, this research has largely been operating under the fundamental assumption that landlords are selecting tenants from an applicant pool of both White and non-White applicants.

