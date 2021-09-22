Study Explores the Role of Landlords in Housing Discrimination

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Housing Authorities are offering incentives for landlords to rent to tenants with vouchers. Lisa Plourde, executive director of Caribou Housing Authority, says while local housing authorities are still providing vouchers for eligible families, the number of housing units available is not meeting the demand. Plourde says this may be because of COVID and the end of the eviction moratorium, or because more people are moving to the county. The Landlord Incentive Program, a partnership between local housing authorities and the state housing authority, hopes to address the lack of units.

