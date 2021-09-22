CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q&A: CMU Alumna takes on Thailand with a Fulbright scholarship

Central Michigan Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-long application process, 22-year-old Katie Pulaski received a scholarship from the Fulbright Program, the largest international exchange program in the U.S. Pulaski Graduated from Central Michigan University in 2021 – studying anthropology and public and nonprofit administration. After her previous experience studying abroad in Thailand, Pulaski knew her cultural exchanges wouldn’t stop there.

www.cm-life.com

