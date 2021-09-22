Climate change credit risks take center stage in Florida
The effects of climate change and rising sea levels pose credit quality risks for Florida issuers, according to S&P Global Ratings. Florida's long coastline, low elevation and susceptibility to severe weather events increases its environmental risks when compared to most other states, S&P said when it analyzed the environmental, social and governance credit factors for Florida issuers in its Sept. 9 report ESG U.S. Public Finance Report Card: Florida Governments and Not-For-Profit Enterprises and assigned various grades to each of the three features.www.bondbuyer.com
