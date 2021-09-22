Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster & Justin Lin Talk ‘F9: Director’s Cut,’ ‘Tokyo Drift’ & The Future of ‘Fast’ [Interview]

“F9,” the latest entry in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, exploded onto screens worldwide this May, garnering commercial success to the tune of some $700 million and giving the series an opportunity to live long past its upcoming tenth and eleventh installments. Helmed by series mainstay Justin Lin, who has directed most of the entries since “Tokyo Drift” in 2006, “F9” is making one more quarter-mile run at top speed as it arrives on home media today, featuring a director’s cut with 7 minutes of new footage. “When people watch the whole [series] from [front to back], the extended cut [of “F9”] is going to be the better connector,” said Lin, who we got to chat with about “F9” and the new cut of the film.