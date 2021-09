GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Election Board is considering a plan to do away with precinct-based election poll sites and replace them with vote centers. A public hearing to present the finalized plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. September 28 at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Avenue. Voters will then have 30 days after the meeting to file a comment regarding the plan with the Decatur County Clerk; the last day to file a comment, pro or con, is October 28.

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO