The credit payment was eight days late, and while most parents are grateful to receive the money, almost all complain that the IRS cut again. Travis Mack, a 46-year-old father, living in Essex, New Mexico with his family, said, “We have $ 500. We should get $ 800.” This man has three children, ages 8, 7, and 4. Likewise, he stressed that he is happy that he finally sees some money to cover the children’s clothes, the family groceries, and other bills but is perplexed as to why the payment is less than what was received in July and August. The family was somewhat nervous when they did not receive their September payment on time.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO