The sneaker universe is colliding with one of the most memorable Pixar productions ever as adidas Hoops is set to launch a kids-exclusive capsule of footwear inspired by Monsters, Inc. and its famed characters. Sulley and Mike Wazowski, the two chief protagonists of the computer-animated movie, have been prominently featured in other collaboration footwear such as the Stan Smith, but each will get their own as Damian Lillard’s adidas Dame 7 EXTPLY cosplays as the large furry beast in its signature aqua blue and purple. Large swatches of fur can be fund on the tongue and heel, while Sulley’s trademark dots adorn the exterior, sole, and even on a smaller scale via the midsole speckling. However, it’s Mike’s quote “You and I are a team” that is printed at the forefoot as well as on the exterior piping at the ankle.

