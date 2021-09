There are exactly two teams in the NFC that were in the playoffs last year and are 2-0 so far this season. They are the top two teams listed in this power ranking, this power ranking and this power ranking. They are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams and, as luck would have it for NFL fans, they are meeting this Sunday in the new SoFi stadium. Good work, NFL schedule-makers.

