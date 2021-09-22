CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSG Ryan Knauss, killed in Kabul attack, laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Don Parker
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. SSG Knauss was one of 13 American troops killed in a suicide attack on August 26 at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. He was helping to evacuate thousands of people from the country.

wjla.com

Related
Charlottesville Tomorrow

‘As soon as they arrive they get killed’ — former Iraqi translator for U.S. Army describes the slow and gut-wrenching process of immigrating from a war zone

This is the second installment of a multi-part series, in Razul’s own words, as told to Erin O’Hare. If you missed the first part, you can read it here. In the next installment of his resettlement story, Tony Razul, a former translator for the United States Army and allied troops in Iraq, lays out just how tedious and frustrating it can be to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa. The SIV program for Iraqis, established in 2006, failed miserably in its original form, Razul explains, and even though Congress overhauled it a couple years later and added a program for Afghans, those applying for SIVs come up against many layers of red tape that almost never lead to a straight, or even meandering, path away from a dangerous situation.
IMMIGRATION
wvlt.tv

Department of Defense to cover Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ transport to Arlington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Department of Defense will be covering the cost of transporting Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss’ body to Arlington National Cemetery, officials told WVLT News Monday night. Previously, officials said the Department would not be covering the costs, later correcting themselves after speaking with more senior personnel.
nwahomepage.com

Remains of Korean War soldier from Panama, Okla., to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. (KNWA/KFTA) — The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on September 27. According to a news release from the U.S. Army, Sgt. Billy V. Rodgers, a native of Panama, Okla., was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action December 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
MILITARY
knoxfocus.com

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss: Honoring his Service and Sacrifice

Usually, they are from other states, other cities, other communities and small towns. This time, the soldier was from here in Corryton, Tennessee. U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss and 12 other brave Americans died on foreign soil. Each of these heroes have been awarded the Purple Heart posthumously. It has been heartening to see the many ways East Tennesseans are remembering these young heroes. From football fields and highways to retail stores and restaurants, scenes of remembrances show compassion and gratitude for their sacrifices.
CORRYTON, TN
WKRN

Family and friends speak at public memorial for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The father of Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss began Saturday’s memorial service by thanking community members for their overwhelming support. “Thank you all for coming out and honor Ryan,” said Greg Knauss, Sergeant Knauss’s father. “It is humbling for us to feel that kind of support.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbs4indy.com

Ohio sailor killed in suicide bomber attack laid to rest in hometown

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio sailor killed in a suicide bomber attack during the recent evacuation mission in Afghanistan has been laid to rest in his hometown. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak grew up in Berlin Heights in northern Ohio. A funeral at his high school on Monday commemorated...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

LIVE: Funeral held for Ohio Navy corpsman killed in Kabul airport attack

MILAN, Ohio — A funeral service for a U.S. Navy sailor killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport is set to take place Monday in his hometown. Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton “Max” Soviak will be laid to rest after a funeral service at Edison High School, where Soviak graduated in 2017.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bill introduced to honor 13 servicemembers killed in Kabul attack

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to honor the 13 servicemembers killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport last month. U.S. forces were working to evacuate thousands of Afghans when the airport was attacked on Aug. 26. Edison High School graduate and Berlin Heights, Ohio native U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak was among those killed.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS LA

Marine, Killed In Kabul Suicide Bomb Attack, Honored Sunday In Aliso Viejo

ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – On Sunday, the Aliso Viejo community came together to remember and honor a local Marine, one of the 13 fallen service members killed in the airport suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Marine Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and his fiancee, Nicole Weiss. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover was an 11 year veteran of the military. He grew up in Utah and lived in Aliso Viejo with his fiancee. “Taylor was one of a kin. He’s somebody that’s not of this earth,” Nicole Weiss, Hoover’s fiancee said. Weiss said that the 31-year-old Marine was...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
theriver953.com

VSP escort U.S. Army Sgt. Knauss to Arlington to overwhelming support

Virginia State Police (VSP) escorted the motorcade of fallen U.S. Army Sergeant Ryan Knauss through the state. Sergeant Knauss of Tennessee was one of the 13 killed in Afghanistan on Aug.26. All the way to Arlington National Cemetery hundreds of citizens law enforcement and first responders lined the interstates. Almost...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTHR

Marine killed in Afghanistan laid to rest in Logansport

This combination of photos released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense shows twelve service members killed in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021. Top Row, from left: Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, Calif., Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif., Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts. Bottom Row, from left: Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyo., Navy Corpsman, Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee. Not pictured is Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Roseville, Calif., was also killed. (1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Department of Defense via AP)
LOGANSPORT, IN

