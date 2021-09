On Sept. 15, the varsity girls soccer team from Southridge High School in Beaverton, Oregon, headed to its game 15 miles away thinking about more than soccer. The game was at Newberg High School, where the day before the principal told media outlets students allegedly participated in a “Slave Trade’’ Snapchat group that targeted Black students at the high school. Additionally, the school board in Newberg, a city of about 22,000, has been pursuing a ban on Black Lives Matter and Pride Imagery for weeks and a staff member at the Newberg School District showed up for work on Friday in blackface.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO