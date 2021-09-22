CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Manchin’s “Strategic” Paws: Will They Choke Biden’s Climate Plans?

By Joel Stronberg
resilience.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe, in the end, has always been there. He’s always been with me. I think we can work something out.– President Biden. Franklin Roosevelt is remembered for the New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson the Great Society. What will Joe Biden be remembered for? It likely depends on the fate of two pieces of legislation that encompass nearly the entirety of his once-in-a-generation agenda, including infrastructure, climate, voter rights, higher taxes for the wealthy, equal justice for people of color and low incomes, healthcare, and greater assistance for low-income families and children.

www.resilience.org

What's the Price of Biden’s Plan? Democrats Drive for Zero

WASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs?. Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade, but Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation — by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding.
How Biden Plan Could Help State

In Washington, D.C., two intertwined pieces of legislation are ensnared in bickering among House and Senate Democrats while Republicans mostly look the other way. But this week, a pair of conversations 850 miles west of the nation’s capital brought the potential impact of those bills home to Wisconsin — a brief slice of real life amid the messy sausage-making that is government.
Biden needs a win — or two

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden needs a win. The coronavirus pandemic rages on. Congressional Democrats are at war over the size and scope of his "Build Back Better" domestic agenda. And he is getting hammered by Republicans for the execution of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and by Democrats on his immigration policies following the abuse and deportation of Haitian immigrants.
The Progressives Have Already Won

In an Oval Office meeting with House progressives last week, Joe Biden made a joke about how much had changed in his long career: “I used to be called a moderate,” the president mused. He was, at that moment, trying to mediate a Democratic Party struggle between the left-wing lawmakers sitting before him and the moderates he had hosted a few hours earlier. When the meeting ended, Biden pulled aside Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington State. He thumbed through a folder of papers he was holding. Eventually, Biden handed Jayapal a copy of the speech he delivered to Congress in April, in which he laid out the economic vision he wanted to enact—the ambitious agenda to expand the social safety net over which Democrats are currently haggling.
Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
Divided Democrats could torpedo Joe Biden’s domestic agenda

Splits within the Democratic ranks are threatening to torpedo Joe Biden’s ambitious first-term agenda. Matters will come to a head this week on Capitol Hill with a series of votes which could dictate the fate of Mr Biden’s presidency at a time when his poll rating has plummeted. Democrat left-wingers...
The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

A new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.
Panel debates Dems' $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs toward House Budget Committee approval Saturday, while party leaders hunted behind the scenes for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hoped, allow the sprawling package's eventual passage by Congress Approval by the Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, was assured. Passage would mark a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn't even allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House...
Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
