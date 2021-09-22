Joe Manchin’s “Strategic” Paws: Will They Choke Biden’s Climate Plans?
Joe, in the end, has always been there. He’s always been with me. I think we can work something out.– President Biden. Franklin Roosevelt is remembered for the New Deal and Lyndon B. Johnson the Great Society. What will Joe Biden be remembered for? It likely depends on the fate of two pieces of legislation that encompass nearly the entirety of his once-in-a-generation agenda, including infrastructure, climate, voter rights, higher taxes for the wealthy, equal justice for people of color and low incomes, healthcare, and greater assistance for low-income families and children.www.resilience.org
Comments / 0