As multifamily units are still being built, construction for single family has increased. According to Eye on Housing, there has been an acceleration of single family homes being built during the second half of 2020. As of July, there were 690,000 apartments under construction and 691,000 single-family homes. They believe the reason for this noticeable increase is due to a number of dynamics.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO