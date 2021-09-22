CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Netflix buys rights to entire Roald Dahl catalogue

By Ella Kemp
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, with plans to create a universe across several formats. The streaming giant made an initial deal with the author’s company in 2018, initiating plans for an animated series based on Charlie And The Chocolate Factory as well as an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Witcher: Fans react to ‘incredible’ news that Netflix series is being renewed for season three

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher are rejoicing after it was announced that the show has been renewed for a third season. The news arrived ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated second season, which will land on the streaming service on 17 December. It will see the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, along with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, plus a number of other new faces, including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Downton Abbey’s Kevin Doyle, and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh. A new clip was shared from The Witcher’s...
TV SERIES
kcrw.com

In search of a golden ticket, Netflix buys the Roald Dahl characters

Netflix has franchise-envy. Disney’s got Marvel and “Star Wars,” and Warner Bros. has DC Comics. Now Netflix is on the hunt for intellectual property it can turn into movies, TV shows and even video games. That’s the thinking behind the $686 million deal for the streamer to buy the rights...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’: Netflix Unveils Creepy New Location in Season 4 Teaser

Netflix offered up the most extensive look at Stranger Things 4 at a fan event Saturday. The 90-sceond teaser released during the event, which the streamer is calling “Tudum” after its two-note intro sound, took viewers inside the Creel house — which co-creator Matt Duffer called “a super important location” for the upcoming season. In keeping with the spoiler-averse nature of Matt Duffer and his brother and co-creator Ross Duffer, however, there wasn’t a ton of context to the 90-second teaser. It opens with a flashback to the 1950s, where a family of four moves into a stately home, then follows a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Lily Collins Comedy, Releases Teaser – Netflix Tudum

Emily in Paris will make its retour au Netflix next year. During Saturday’s Tudu event, Netflix revealed that the Emmy-nominated comedy is set to return December 22. The romantic comedy, which was originally set at Paramount and later moved to the streamer, was renewed for Season 2 in November. Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer released a teaser providing first glimpse at the new season. (You can watch it below.) In Emily In Paris, Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Luke Kelly
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Timothée Chalamet
NME

Release date for ‘Tiger King 2’ announced

Netflix has announced when Tiger King 2 will arrive on the streaming platform, sharing the news during TUDUM. The global livestream event, which is taking place today (September 25), gives fans previews of the films and TV shows set to premiere in the coming months. Tiger King 2 was confirmed...
TV SHOWS
NME

Get a sneak peek at the final part of ‘Money Heist’ in a new clip

Netflix has revealed a new sneak peek clip of the final episodes of Money Heist, aka Spanish series La case de Papel. The second half of the show’s fifth part will premiere on December 3, following the first part premiering earlier this month (September 3). The new clip was revealed...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere Scene Released by Netflix

Netflix released a first look from the upcoming fourth and final season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The below video shows a scene from the premiere of the new season, picking up with Marty Byrd (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in Mexico right after the previous season’s violent shock ending: The video was part of the streamer’s Tudum fan event on Saturday.  Ozark is coming off what many critics and fans called its best season and has overall received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for Outstanding Drama Series. Bateman and co-star Julia Garner have both picked up performance Emmys for the show. The drama stars Bateman as Marty Byrd, a financial advisor turned money launderer for a ruthless Mexican drug cartel, who has moved his family to rural Missouri where they’ve become entangled with local criminals, including Garner’s Ruth Langmore. The fourth season consists of 14 episodes and will be split into two parts and both will air in 2022. Ozark is produced by MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.
TV SERIES
NME

“Intimate” Kanye West documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ coming to Netflix

An “intimate” new documentary about Kanye West, titled jeen-yuhs, is coming to Netflix, it has been announced. Revealed during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event, highlighting upcoming films and TV shows on the streaming platform. Jeen-yus was directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and will capture two decades of the rapper’s...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Rdsc
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Sets Netflix Premiere Date

“Cobra Kai” Season 4 officially has a premiere date on Netflix. The new season of the critically-acclaimed series will debut Dec. 31 on the streaming service. The announcement was made as part of the Netflix Tudum fan event. “Cobra Kai” was renewed for a fifth season back in August. The show, which started out as a YouTube original before moving to Netflix for Season 3, continues the story of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. In Season 3 of the series, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is reeling after his star student, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), was severely injured in a brawl between the Cobra...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Crown’: Netflix Announces Premiere Month For Season 5 Of Emmy-Winning Series – Netflix Tudum

Fresh off its formidable sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, Netflix’s The Crown will come back for even more royal drama next year. Netflix, during its Tudum fan event on Saturday, revealed that The Crown will return for Season 5 November 2022. The announcement was made by Imelda Staunton, who is taking on the role of Queen Elizabeth, in a video from the set of the show. The Crown was initially set to conclude with the upcoming fifth season, but series creator Peter Morgan reversed the decision sharing that the Emmy-winning drama will actually end with its sixth installment. Season 5...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

President Meryl Streep Downplays the End of the World in Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Disaster Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill are facing the threat of a comet hitting Earth in a new clip from the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” The clip was shown during Netflix’s Tudum event to showcase its upcoming TV series and movies. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. (The comparison to reactions to climate change are not a coincidence.) Lawrence plays...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

New ‘Stranger Things 4’ teaser reveals ‘super important’ new location

When “Stranger Things” returns to Netflix next year, a creepy new location will factor heavily in the fresh run of episodes. On Saturday during Netflix’s own fan event, TUDUM, the streaming service debuted a new teaser for “Stranger Things 4” and revealed a locale called “the Creel house.” According to the show creators, the Duffer brothers, the home is a “super important” part of the new season and seemingly ties directly to a new character, Victor Creel, played by Robert Englund of “Nightmare on Elm Street” fame. When Englund’s casting was announced last year, it was revealed Victor is a “disturbed...
TV SERIES
NME

‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 release date confirmed in new teaser

A new teaser for season four of Cobra Kai has revealed when the comedy-drama series will return to Netflix. The new footage was shown during the streaming platform’s global livestream TUDUM event, which showcased a number of films and TV shows that are set to air on Netflix. Before the...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Developing Fantasy Novel ‘Beasts of Prey’ for Film (Exclusive)

Beasts of Prey, the first novel in a planned fantasy series, is being developed by Netflix as a feature film. Written by Ayana Gray, the story follows two Black teenagers who strike a dangerous alliance and head out on a journey to hunt down the vicious monster menacing their hometown, uncovering deadly secrets along the way. The book is due out Sept. 28 via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers. Melody Cooper has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. Bryan Unkeless’ Clubhouse Pictures will produce, with Scott Morgan set to executive produce. Clubhouse recently released Project Power with...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘Foundation’ Review: Apple TV+ Series Is a Dazzling Asimov Adaptation with Room to Reach Even Higher

The first few episodes of the new Apple TV+ series “Foundation” are a mesmerizing prologue. Sprawling, shimmering, and meditative, they set into motion a centuries-spanning tale of individuals from divergent walks of life, all trying to master their own fate. There’s the mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), whose complex behavioral models may hold the key to understanding the future. There are the leaders on the ruling capital city-planet Trantor, governing an empire of trillions as a triad, made from the same genetic material as their single ancestor — through various incarnations they are represented as Dawn (played at different ages by...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy