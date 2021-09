The saga of former President Donald Trump's much ballyhooed audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, Arizona, appears to be coming to a close this week. A draft report of the final results reportedly shows that not only did Joe Biden handily win both Maricopa County as well as the state of Arizona as a whole, but his margin of victory was in fact even larger than previously known.

