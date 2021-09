We’ve had enough with banks fueling the climate crisis! Wells Fargo is the #1 funder worldwide of fracked oil and gas, and the #3 private bank overall for funding fossil fuels. In a time when those supporting fossil fuels want you to give up hope, to believe that there is no point in taking action: we heed the call to RESIST … to rise up and ACT NOW for the hope of a better future.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO