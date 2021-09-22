CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UK government refutes Kenyan nurse pay claims

By Megan Ford
Nursing Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinisters have reassured that Kenyan nurses coming to work in the UK under a new NHS scheme will see their salaries paid to them “directly” and will not be required to give a percentage to their native government. The news follows concerns raised around a new deal between the two...

www.nursingtimes.net

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Nurses say 3% pay award is ‘unacceptable’

The RCN has urged the Government to reconsider the wage award to avoid an escalation of the dispute. The Government is being urged to reconsider its 3% pay award to NHS staff after nurses overwhelmingly described it as “unacceptable”. More than nine out of 10 members of the Royal College...
HEALTH
The Guardian

UK government threatens to suspend Northern Ireland protocol

The row over Brexit and Northern Ireland has escalated after the UK government issued a new warning to the EU that it will not shy away from unilaterally suspending the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Boris Johnson last year. David Frost, the Brexit minister, told the House of Lords on...
POLITICS
Nursing Times

Unison to launch industrial action ballot after members oppose 3% NHS pay deal

The union Unison is set to launch an indicative ballot to gauge how many of its health members want to take industrial action over pay, after an “overwhelming majority” voted against the government’s 3% deal in England. The news comes less than a week after most Royal College of Nursing...
WORLD
The Quietus

UK Government Outlines COVID-19 Contingency Plan

Though plans for vaccine passports have been scrapped, they could be introduced in England with just one week's notice. The use of vaccine passports as a requirement for entry to nightclubs, music venues and large-scale events in England could come into effect with just one week's notice, according to the latest guidance issued by the UK government.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyan#Nhs#African#Nation#The Uk Government#Nursing Times
BBC

Claims on pay, tax and the cost of living checked

With Boris Johnson away in the United States, it was his deputy Dominic Raab who stood in for him at Prime Minister's Questions. We've looked at some of the claims he - and Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner - made. Dominic Raab: 'Because of the engagement we've had with the...
INCOME TAX
baltimorenews.net

UK business group calls on government to lower taxes

LONDON, England: The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has urged the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to stop raising taxes on businesses, and instead offer them more assistance to deal with the effects of Brexit, COVID-19 and climate change. The Confederation also asked Sunak to "flip business taxation...
ECONOMY
Nursing Times

Nurse leader warns of ‘huge pressure’ on Welsh health services

The latest surge of Covid-19 coupled with other hospital admissions and nurse shortages mean health services in Wales are heading for a “perfect storm” this winter, a nursing leader has warned. Associate director of nursing at the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, Nicky Hughes, has told Nursing Times of...
WORLD
Nursing Times

Northern Ireland issues urgent workforce appeal and nurse retention scheme

Northern Ireland’s health minister has escalated his response to ongoing service pressures by launching a new workforce appeal and calling on the country’s chief nursing officer to lead a nursing and midwifery retention project. Robin Swann has today appealed to health and care staff who are without a job or...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Nursing Times

Leaders react to loss of separate care and mental health ministers

The remerging of the mental health and social care portfolios under one minister has received a mixed response from leaders in those fields. While some welcomed the move as an opportunity for greater integration between the two sectors, others felt the challenges facing both areas were too large to be managed by one government representative.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nursing Times

Work starts on national NHS uniform for England after nurses back plans

Nurses have given the green light to plans for a national NHS uniform for England, with improved professional identity and patient safety cited as reasons for making for the move. NHS Supply Chain has today released the final results of its consultation with NHS staff on the proposals and confirmed...
WORLD
abc17news.com

UK government seeks injunction against climate protestors

LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking a legal injunction against climate protestors who blocked the entrance to Britain’s busiest ferry port to highlight the climate crisis and fuel poverty. Vehicles were stuck in lines as more than 40 protesters from the climate group Insulate Britain blocked the main road into the Port of Dover on Friday. The English Channel port handles 17% of the U.K.’s trade in goods. Police said officers made 39 arrests. The protest group apologized for Friday’s but said its blockade was the only way “to draw attention to how poorly insulated homes are causing ill health, misery and early death for many thousands of people.”
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Five cost of living crises facing the UK government

The cost of natural gas has quadrupled in four months, but energy companies cannot pass on the increase to customers because prices are capped by the government. The price cap will go up by an average of £139 in October, but dozens of smaller suppliers are expected to go out of business. When the cap is reviewed in April next year, it may go up by another £200 or more, some analysts believe. Gas costs are unlikely to fall for months, so heavy industry firms will face higher costs, and the UK is no longer part of the EU’s energy market which allows for simple cross-border trading of energy to keep prices more stable.
INCOME TAX
AFP

UK to offer 10,500 post-Brexit visas to counter growing worker crisis

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy. The short-term visas, to run from next month until late December, come as ministers grapple with a huge shortfall in drivers and some other key workers that has hit fuel supplies and additional industries. A tanker drivers shortage has caused large queues at petrol stations in recent days, as people ignore government pleas not to panic-buy fuel after some garages closed due to the lack of deliveries. The decision to expand the critical worker visa scheme is a reversal by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government had tightened post-Brexit immigration rules insisting that Britain's reliance on foreign labour must end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Times Daily

UK Labour politician defends calling government 'scum'

LONDON (AP) — The deputy leader of Britain’s main opposition party refused Sunday to apologize for calling the governing Conservatives “scum.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Albania claims global leadership for women in government

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament was to vote late Thursday to approve the new, female-dominated cabinet of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with 12 of the 17 jobs going to women, making Albania a global leader in terms of the percentage of women in government positions. Rama, who secured a...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Welsh government opposes voter ID at UK elections

A new law that will require voters to produce identification at Westminster elections could cause confusion in Wales, the Welsh government has said. UK ministers say the plans will boost transparency and protect democracy but Labour has claimed it will lock millions out of elections. Now Welsh ministers are calling...
ELECTIONS
Computer Weekly

UK government announces digital trade strategy

The UK government has announced a five-point digital strategy aimed at improving international digital trade for businesses and consumers and future-proofing the sector. New secretary of state for international trade, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, announced the strategy during a speech at London Tech Week’s Global Leaders Innovation Summit today (20 September). During...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

UK government backs music group CMA referral

UK government ministers have referred the case for a market study on the economic impact of dominance by the major music groups to the Competition and Markets Authority, a key recommendation of the DCMS Committee’s Report, Economics of Music Streaming, acknowledging it as a “key moment for the music industry”.
WORLD
hospitalitynet.org

WTTC responds to the latest announcement from the UK government

Julia Simpson, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), said:. “The Travel & Tourism sector has been rocked by the pandemic losing 62m jobs globally. We are pleased to see the back of an illogical traffic light system that caused confusion and distress for travellers. This move to ease restrictions and open up more key destinations, will help restore consumer confidence and get the UK moving again.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy