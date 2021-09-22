CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oktoberfest at the PHS

By Philly Weekly Staff
philadelphiaweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has announced a calendar of Oktoberfest-themed festivities with seasonal food and libations at its PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. One of our favorites is Sausagefest. Join local chefs as they battle it out for the title of Bratwurst Master 2021 at the Society’s first official Brat Cook off. Guests will have the chance to taste samples from Philadelphia chefs and vote to choose who will win this year’s coveted prize. It takes place Oct. 3 from 2-5pm. Cost: $25. Visit phsonline.org for details.

