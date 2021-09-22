CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Is Not Holding Back In Her Blunt Critiques Of Blake Shelton In Season 21

By Adrienne Jones
 4 days ago
Season 21 of The Voice has finally gotten underway, and viewers have already been treated to a lot of what we love most in the show. Not only did this week's dual episodes give us some great blind auditions, but we also got several moments where the very competitive coaches traded some playful barbs with one another in the hopes of nabbing the best talent for their teams. This included Blake Shelton going after Kelly Clarkson for supposedly not being a real country music connoisseur, but Clarkson is already fed up and not holding back in her blunt critiques of Shelton this season.

