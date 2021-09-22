CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft Surface Go 3 is faster than ever, still surprisingly affordable

By Luke Wilson
T3.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has today launched a sweeping refresh of its Surface line of computers. Amongst the new updates is a refresh to its smallest tablet, with Microsoft debuting the Surface Go 3 as an update to the Surface Go 2. Overall, it's not a mind-blowing revamp, but you can expect faster...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best phones under $500 2021: iPhone SE, Galaxy A52 5G, Pixel and more

Top-end phones like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra pack in the best tech that can be found on a mobile phone. They offer amazing performance and a wide set of features, but they also come with sky-high prices to match. All of those specs could be seen as overkill, and many people don't need the newest processor or the newest camera.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 back down to lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Looking for a new laptop at a great price? Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for just $600 at Best Buy, saving you $360 and getting you the lowest-ever price on the site. An ideal mixture of both tablet and laptop, this is a sweet deal for anyone looking to be more productive while on the move. With this big a price drop, you’ll need to be quick to snap it up though so don’t delay.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

With Android 12 around the corner, the year-old Microsoft Surface Duo is still on Android 10

Just over a year ago, Microsoft launched the Surface Duo, its first Android phone. In some ways, the Duo was one of the most ambitious Android phones in the world with its unique dual-screen design. On the other hand, it was lacking some key features you'd expect from a $1,400 phone, like NFC, the latest ARM SoC, and a big battery. It also launched with Android 10 in the immediate aftermath of Android 11's release. Surely, that would just be a temporary issue, right? Well, here we are a year later, and the phone is still on Android 10.
NFL
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Surface Go 2 September 2021 update improves PXE boot performance

Recently, Microsoft released the September 2021 system updates for Surface Go 2. These updates fix the critical security vulnerability and improves system stability. Microsoft also specified that this update improves PXE boot performance and driver to support service. You can find the full changelog below. Changelog. Windows Update HistoryDevice Manager.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Surface Go#Surface Tablets#Surface Pro#Pentium Gold 6500y#The Surface Go 3#Usb C
laptopmag.com

Surface Laptop Go deal takes $200 off Microsoft's lightweight PC

As its name implies, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is one of the most portable notebooks out there. And once again, it returns to a stellar deal price this week. Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop Go with 256GB SSD for $699 from Amazon. This configuration normally costs $899, so that's $200 in savings and $3 shy of its record low price.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Surface Go 3 specifications leaked

In a few days time Microsoft will be holding its press event on September the 22nd where it is expected to unveil its latest range of hardware ready to accept the new Windows 11 operating system which will be launching next month and available officially from October 5th 2021. On Wednesday Microsoft is expected to unveil its new Surface Book, Surface Pro, and Surface Go devices, but a few details for the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Go 3 have been leaked ahead of the official unveiling.
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 sighted on FCC

Microsoft is set to release the Surface Duo 2. It’s going to happen soon but we have no idea yet when exactly. The Surface Neo too is highly anticipated because it’s been delayed but looks like the software giant wants to focus more on the Surface Duo line. The next-gen version was already sighted on Geekbench with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor. It is also said to arrive with an updated Microsoft Launcher and a triple camera setup. We can expect it to be more affordable.
NFL
windowscentral.com

How to watch Microsoft announce the Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, Go 3, and Book 4

Microsoft will hold a Surface hardware event on September 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST). The company is expected to announce the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, Surface Book 4, and several other Surface devices. The event will be streamed through Microsoft's website. Microsoft's Surface hardware...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Hot Hardware

Microsoft’s Windows 11 PC Health Check App Is Back And Better Than Ever

Shortly after Microsoft announced Windows 11 earlier this Summer, it made its PC Health Check available to let Windows 10 users know if their device met the minimum requirements to upgrade. However, the app did more to frustrate users with its unclear error messages and lack of explanation for why systems were labeled as incompatible with Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft teases their Surface hardware event

Microsoft will be holding their Surface hardware event tomorrow, on the 22nd of September. Today Microsoft posted a teaser on Twitter hyping the event. Microsoft is expected to announce a new Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3, a new Surface Pro x, Surface Duo 2 and possibly a new Surface Book 4.
BUSINESS
petri.com

Microsoft Refreshes Surface Lineup with Duo 2, Pro 8, and Go 3 and More

For fans of Surface, today is a good day. Microsoft has announced a significant refresh to its lineup that includes a brand-new laptop called the Laptop Studio as well as a refresh to many of its products that includes the Surface Pro 8, Duo 2, and the entry-level Go 3.
NFL
Neowin

Microsoft announces Surface Go 3, powered by the new Intel CPUs

At its annual Surface event, Microsoft has announced the new Surface Go 3. The device is the latest addition to Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface line-up. The new Surface Go 3 takes the design inspiration from the old Surface Go 3 but has the new Intel processors. The device features a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1280 touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Microsoft will allow users to configure the Surface Go 3 with either Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y. The Redmond giant claims that the new Surface Go 3 is 60% faster than its predecessor, making it a great Surface 2-in-1 device on a budget.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Microsoft unveils tilting Surface Laptop Studio and redesigned Surface Pro 8

Wasting no time kicking off fall, Microsoft today announced an entire family of new Surface computers including the new Surface Laptop Studio, a redesigned Surface Pro 8, updated Surface Go and a lower price for the Surface Pro X. These new Surfaces come alongside the announcement of the Surface Duo...
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

HP takes on Microsoft Surface Go with the new 11-inch Tablet PC

HP today revealed the new HP 11 inch Tablet PC, a thin and light PC that will compete with devices like Microsoft Surface Go. The main highlight of the HP 11 inch Tablet PC is its rotatable 13 MP camera. You can go from selfie mode to a world-view mode in an instant. It also comes with an innovative built-in kickstand. With the optional detachable magnetic keyboard, you can work in portrait and landscape mode. This Tablet PC also supports HP Rechargeable Tilt Pen and HP Palette software. It also comes with SuperSpeed USB Type-C port for seamless connectivity. This device will be powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and 4GB RAM.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Reveals Surface Go 3, Adds Cheaper Surface Pro X

Along with a new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft is also making some minor adjustments to two existing devices, the company said on a stream today. It announced the Surface Go 3, which will receive a bump up to 10th Gen Intel processors, as well as a Wi-Fi-only version of the Surface Pro X with a new lower price.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop boasts 60% faster 10th-Generation Intel processing power

Get the speed you need with the Microsoft Surface Go 3 laptop. That’s because this new device uses a 10th-generation Intel processor, making it 60% faster than the previous model. Using the Windows 11 operating system, it may look like the Surface GO 2, but it’s different inside. That’s thanks to the Intel processor chip improvement, making it much more powerful than before. Moreover, its camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition. Furthermore, with a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a 1080p display, it’s just the right size to take with you on the go. As a great 2-in-1 device, it has an attachable Type Cover that you can purchase separately that makes it even more like a tablet. Overall, as an updated 2-in-1 laptop and tablet, it offers quite a slew of great features.
COMPUTERS
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio looks like a MacBook with a Surface kickstand

Microsoft unveiled several new devices at its September Surface event, including the all-new Surface Laptop Studio. What stands out most about Microsoft’s newest laptop is its unique hinge. The Laptop Studio seems to be one part Surface Pro and one part Surface Laptop for one wholly weird device. Users will be able to open and use the Laptop Studio like a typical laptop or adjust the screen to make it comfortable for drawing and even lie it (almost) flat like a tablet.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Microsoft Surface Go 3 release date, price, specs and latest news

Screen: 10.5 inches (2266 x 1488) Battery life (claimed): Up to 11 hours (claimed) Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y | Intel Core i3-10100Y. Cameras: 8MP (rear) 5MP (front) Ports: USB-C, Surface Connect, headphone jack, MicroSDXC reader. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, LTE optional. The new Microsoft Surface Go 3 may have...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy