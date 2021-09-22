CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Eadem Milk Marvel Dark Spot Serum Erased My Acne Scars Like Nothing Else

By Erin Parker
 4 days ago
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Up until my mid-20s, I had only an occasional pimple every now and then. But when I started getting persistent hormonal acne deep beneath the skin’s surface a few years ago, I began to see the bleak effects it was having on my complexion, even after the breakouts would dissipate. Each blemish that popped up left behind a pesky dark spot that would stick around for months on end, undoubtedly made worse by my flimsy commitment to SPF and the stress of the pandemic.

