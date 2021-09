Brian Flores revealed that his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still "in a good deal of pain" on Monday as he is still being evaluated with some tests to see if he can play in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. "We'll call him day to day right now," said the Dolphins head coach. Tagovailoa was done after getting his ribs crushed by the Bills pass rush on Sunday. Flores made it known that the team is going to make every effort to improve the protection of their quarterback but his o-line's shaky play won't keep Tua off the field if he's cleared "If Tua can go he's gonna go. That's the kind of kid he is," says Flores. He's also not questioning his quarterback's toughness "he's a very tough kid. Coming back from the hip. He had a thumb (injury) last year that he played through. He tried to go yesterday. Toughness isn't something that we question with him."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO