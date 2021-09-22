CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said in a statement that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. The message was the latest in a series of statements from church leaders encouraging masking and vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

