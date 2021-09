Fifa will hold an online summit with football associations from all over the world next week to discuss its plans for the men’s and women’s international calendars, which include biennial World Cups.The world governing body is in favour of shortening the gap between its showpiece men’s and women’s events from four to two years, and the summit on September 30 marks what Fifa calls a new phase of its consultation process which also looks more broadly at international breaks, rest periods and so on.Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football’s governing body Uefa has expressed “grave concerns” about the plans, and...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO