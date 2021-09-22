CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furi Sport’s Erick Mathelier Wants To Dress Tennis Players Beyond The Country Club

By Aria Hughes
Cover picture for the articleWhen Erick Mathelier, a Haitian-American, was growing up in Flatbush, Brooklyn during the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Andre Agassi was a tennis star. “I don’t know if you remember, but he had the long hair. I felt like tennis was exciting,” says Mathelier. “Then tennis went through a lull and I haven’t seen this level of excitement over the sport in a long time. But I hope we can keep that and attract people to the sport from different places.”

#Tennis Players#Furi Sport#Haitian#Dkny
