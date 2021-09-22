CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

There's No Constitutional Right to Interracial (or Same-Sex) Marriage, Says the Architect of the Texas "Heartbeat Bill"

By Dale Carpenter
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago

In an earlier post, I noted that the vast majority of the 81 briefs in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health supporting Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban were mum about Obergefell v. Hodges, which held same-sex couples have a fundamental right to marry under the 14th Amendment's Due Process Clause. My review also indicates that most of them have relatively little to say explicitly about any of the other substantive due process precedents–preferring to treat Roe and Casey like tumors that can be excised without affecting the rest of the body. This silence may be strategic, but it's nonetheless notable.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade

As the U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear in December a challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — some LGBTQ+ advocates are concerned that threats to same-sex marriage are on the horizon. The Supreme Court only ruled six years ago to legalize same-sex marriage in Obergefell […] The post LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Texas Republicans Mistakenly Invoke God in New Effort to Ban Abortion

The Texas law practically outlawing abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court permitted to go into effect, contrary to the half century constitutional precedent of Roe v. Wade, has sent shockwaves through our nation. What is so stunning about this turn of events, and the other current challenges Roe v. Wade faces, is how Republican arguments against the decision have changed over the years.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Virginia State
Reuters

Mexican state of Sonora approves same-sex marriage

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The congress of the Mexican state of Sonora voted on Thursday to legalize same-sex marriage, meaning that about three quarters of the country's regions have now made the practice legal. Lawmakers in the legislature of Sonora, a large northern state that borders Arizona and...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Constitutional Right#Marriages#Heartbeat Bill#Texas Right To Life#Trl#Harvard#Congress
Derrick

Swiss cast ballots on whether to allow same-sex marriage

GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland are casting final ballots in a referendum on whether same-sex couples can be allowed to marry. In-person voting was taking place Sunday morning across the rich Alpine country to cap the latest of Switzerland's regular referendums that give the public a direct say in policymaking. Most ballots are cast by mail, and polls close at noon local time (1000 GMT).
ELECTIONS
Washington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

JD Vance calls pregnancy from rape and incest ‘inconvenient’ as he backs Texas abortion law

Republican candidate JD Vance described a pregnancy following rape or incest as “inconvenient” during an interview where he came out in support of the Texas abortion law.The Senate hopeful from Ohio, and author of Hillbilly Elegy, was asked by Spectrum News this week if women should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term if it was the result of rape or incest.“The question betrays a certain presumption that’s wrong,” Mr Vance said.“It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Florida lawmaker files 'heartbeat' abortion bill similar to Texas law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On the heels of Texas' restrictive abortion bill going into effect, a Florida lawmaker has filed a nearly identical one in the Sunshine State. If passed as a law, the bill would make abortion illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That usually is around six weeks. And, for many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.
FLORIDA STATE
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
trust.org

Salvadoran president rules out allowing abortion, same-sex marriage

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Friday a raft of constitutional reforms the government will send soon to Congress will not contain decriminalization of abortion, legalization of same-sex marriage or steps to permit euthanasia. The package of planned measures Bukele received this week from...
POLITICS
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy