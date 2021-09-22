Color Guard present at Northern District Clerk's 2021 Fall Conference

NEWTON COUNTY — On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Association of the Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana held their 2021 Fall Conference for the Northern District. On the agenda, the conference was to include presentations by deputy legislative director of the Association of Indiana Counties, Dustin Renner, the director of the Department of Child Services, Adam Norman, and the director of Odyssey Implementation at the Indiana Supreme Court, Gaye Lynn Strickland. Members of the Indiana Election Division were also present to speak to the assembly.