Since the creation of her beloved Chalk Paint® in 1990, English decor whiz Annie Sloan has captured the hearts of DIYers on both sides of the pond with her low-fuss varnishes and delightfully unstuffy take on interiors and furniture restoration. So it’s no surprise that the Victorian-era townhouse she’s called home for two decades in Oxford, England—located within biking distance of Chalk Paint® HQ—embodies a carefree, collected-over-the-years approach to adornment. Sentimental items and salvage shop finds from all over the world fill every corner, reminding Annie and husband David Manuel of a life well lived and time spent with loved ones—particularly their three sons, Henry, Felix, and Hugo. “It’s something that just grew organically,” Annie says of the look. “I’ve always mixed everything.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO