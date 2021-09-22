CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Major European Destination Just Banished Airbnb. Will Others Follow Suit?

By Kirk Miller
Cover picture for the articleWhile travel to Europe has been heavily disrupted by COVID-19, there’s another obstacle waiting for potential visitors: You may not find a cheap Airbnb. As reported by The New York Times, Barcelona is the first major city in Europe to forbid short-term private room rentals. The new laws, which went into effect on Aug. 6, do allow owners to rent entire apartments if they hold the appropriate license.

