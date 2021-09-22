A Major European Destination Just Banished Airbnb. Will Others Follow Suit?

Iceland believed briefly Sunday it had become the first country in Europe to have a women-majority parliament after its election a day earlier, but a recount showed it fell short, an election official told AFP. Of the 63 seats in the Althing parliament, 30 were won by women, or 47.6 percent, following the recount in one of Iceland's constituencies, the head of the electoral commission in the Northwest constituency, Ingi Tryggvason, said. Earlier Sunday, projections based on final results had credited women with 33 seats, or 52 percent. "We decided to hold a recount because the result was so close," Tryggvason said, adding that no-one had requested the recount.

