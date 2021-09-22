CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won’t play vs. Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and won’t play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins announced the diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures and the Dolphins have already decided that Jacoby Brissett will start this weekend. It’s unclear how long Tagovailoa will be sidelined. Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not want to offer a timetable for a potential return but said Tagovailoa is already improving.

