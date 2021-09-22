Clay County’s Orange Park Medical Center has launched an Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program

Rendering of Orange Park Medical Center (Orange Park Medical Center)

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month - a time devoted to raising awareness and educating the public to the often stigmatized, taboo subject. As research indicates that suicide often stems from untreated mental illness, the medical community continues to grow and provide resources for those needing help.

Clay County’s Orange Park Medical Center is among those institutions working to ensure that teens have better access mental health care as they launch their new Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program; a mental health program specifically designed for teens.

Described as a one-of-a-kind program, teens are taught how to manage and resolve the practical challenges of everyday life.

“Our community is facing a mental health crisis among adolescents,” said Dr. Barbara Gracious, a Psychiatrist at Orange Park Medical Center and Program Director for the Center’s Psychiatry Residency Program. “Prior to COVID-19, our community had already reached a critical need. The pandemic escalated the issue. Teens need the tools and support to deal with their everyday stress and anxiety.”

Teens between the ages 13 and 17 will engage in group therapy. Therapy sessions will be led by a team of licensed therapists, psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and other professionals. The program will also provide short-term, intensive therapy on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Medical Center’s Outpatient Behavioral Health Center.

Parents are also included in at least one of the therapy sessions. Dr. Gracious described the therapy as more intensive for those who are having suicidal thoughts.

“It’s extremely important for young people to have family-centered participation,” she continued. “Our program teaches teens and their families how to structure conversations and behaviors to self-regulate and seek solutions, rather than respond with destructive behavior.”

Gracious also said that there was a tremendous shortage of services for adolescents in Clay County. She described the care as a beautiful fit because it provides the connection and intensity that helps to keep teens stable when they need more time to recover.

Orange Park Medical Center provides a wide range of mental health services through its inpatient and outpatient programs. The programs provide support for the treatment of anxiety, grief, depression, trauma, women’s mental health issues, mood disorders, relationship or addiction issues, self-harm or suicidal ideation, and more. If you need assistance or would like a mental health evaluation, call (904) 639-6800 or visit OrangeParkMedical.com/specialties/behavioral-health.

Orange Park Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Intensive Outpatient Program is located at 1530 Kingsley Avenue Orange Park, FL 32073.

