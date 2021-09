The accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Highway 19N in the area of Faith Baptist Church in Meridian. Officers reported that an SUV collided with a car causing it to flip onto its roof. One person was trapped inside the car and was extricated by emergency crews. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported by first responders to a local hospital in unknown condition.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO