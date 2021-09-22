CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens sells some Central Florida property to private equity firm

By Ryan Lynch
 4 days ago
The Chicago firm spent $28.12 million between five local sales transactions. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.

Central Florida Golden 100: Top Privately Held Companies

About the List: To qualify companies must be at least 51% privately-held and physically headquartered in Central Florida, which includes Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. Companies cannot be a subsidiary of any other company or have private equity partners with more than 49%. Companies must be willing to verify their financial information and allow publication by Orlando Business Journal. Ties broken by percentage change from previous year.
Essential, efficient, elite: How these Orlando-area firms kept projects on track, clients satisfied and revenue growing

Orlando Business Journal is honoring the cream of the crop among local, privately held companies who have achieved great success in the past year in the 2021 Elite 50. These companies represent the top 25 on OBJ's 2021 Golden 100 List (top companies based on most recent year revenue), and the top 25 on this year's Fast 50 Lists (leading companies based on three consecutive years of positive revenue growth). Since five of the companies are among the leaders on both lists, there's a total of 45 representing the Elite 50.
More apartments in the works near Lake Nona as job growth fuels demand

More apartments are in the works along Narcoossee Road heading into Lake Nona as the southeast Orlando community's job growth attracts new development. A master plan was filed with the city of Orlando to develop multifamily units at 7445 Narcoossee Road, city records show. More details weren't immediately available, and OBJ has filed a public records request to learn more.
Fast 50: Central Florida's Fastest Growing Companies

About the List: To participate in this companies must be at least 51% privately-held and headquartered in Central Florida, which includes Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties only. Companies cannot be a subsidiary of any other company, or have private equity partners with more than 49% shares. Companies must show verifiable consistent revenue growth over three years, with gross revenues for 2018 over $1 million or gross revenue for 2020 over $5 million.
2 new medical marijuana dispensaries approved for metro Orlando

Two medical marijuana companies just got the OK to open additional locations in metro Orlando. The Florida Department of Health Office of Medical Marijuana Use approved licenses for Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. and Miami-based Fluent by Cansortium Inc. for the week of Sept. 17 in its latest approval data. Dispensaries are required to get approval from the state before opening to patients, and often open shortly after getting that approval.
The week in bankruptcies: D.A.B. Constuctors Inc.

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended Sept. 17, 2021. Year to date through Sept. 17, 2021, the court recorded 56 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 38% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
EYP Announces New Orlando Location: Strategic Expansion Offers Increased Services to Florida Clients

EYP announced the grand opening of its newest office in Orlando, to strengthen its Florida presence and better serve current and future clients throughout the state. The strategic expansion marks the firm’s 11th U.S. office location. EYP’s new office, located at 450 S. Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando and officially open as of August 2nd, is presently led by Principal and Senior Project Manager Veronique Pryor, AIA, and Senior Project Architect Courtney Laflin, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. With a goal of employing a staff of at least 15 within the next five years, the firm seeks to add team members both from other EYP offices and externally. Pryor said, “Our clients encouraged us to establish a strong, permanent presence in Florida, and we are enthusiastic about the continued opportunity to provide transformative design services to local healthcare, higher education, and research institutions.” She continued, We look forward to leveraging existing relationships and building new partnerships with future clients to make an impact on the state.” For nearly 20 years, EYP has maintained strong relationships with leading healthcare organizations in Florida, including Nemours Children’s Health System, Baptist Health, and Orlando Health, as well as local Higher Education institutions such as University of Florida, Rollins College, and University of Central Florida. Several prominent projects are now underway, including expansion of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute for Sarasota Memorial Hospital in its downtown and Venice campuses, and the new Nemours Children’s Hospital. Commented EYP Interim Chief Executive Officer Kefalari Mason, “Establishing an office in Orlando is a key element of our firm’s Plan Forward growth initiative, and vital to our strategy to locally and cost-effectively service our Florida-based clients.” To learn more about EYP’s ongoing work in Florida, please visit https://www.eypae.com/offices/orlando. EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, “What’s Possible?” EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. And across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences yet are united by our curiosity — about you, where you’re going, and what you imagine. ###
2021 Elite 50

Recording annual revenue growth is a major milestone for most companies during this time of turbulence caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. And having consecutive sales growth for multiple years is an even bigger accomplishment. That's why Orlando Business Journal's 2021 Elite 50 deserve kudos for their business success not only...
Estate crafted by Filipino artisans hits market as Central Florida’s most expensive home

An Orlando home built to act as an oasis for its residents is for sale for the first time — with the biggest price tag in Central Florida’s home market. The home at 9291 Point Cypress Drive went up for sale Sept. 6 for $25 million. The 14,706-square-foot custom-built home was completed 12 years ago, and it stands on a thin peninsula between Lake Sheen and Lake Tibet in southwest Orlando.
