Walgreens sells some Central Florida property to private equity firm

EYP announced the grand opening of its newest office in Orlando, to strengthen its Florida presence and better serve current and future clients throughout the state. The strategic expansion marks the firm’s 11th U.S. office location. EYP’s new office, located at 450 S. Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando and officially open as of August 2nd, is presently led by Principal and Senior Project Manager Veronique Pryor, AIA, and Senior Project Architect Courtney Laflin, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C. With a goal of employing a staff of at least 15 within the next five years, the firm seeks to add team members both from other EYP offices and externally. Pryor said, “Our clients encouraged us to establish a strong, permanent presence in Florida, and we are enthusiastic about the continued opportunity to provide transformative design services to local healthcare, higher education, and research institutions.” She continued, We look forward to leveraging existing relationships and building new partnerships with future clients to make an impact on the state.” For nearly 20 years, EYP has maintained strong relationships with leading healthcare organizations in Florida, including Nemours Children’s Health System, Baptist Health, and Orlando Health, as well as local Higher Education institutions such as University of Florida, Rollins College, and University of Central Florida. Several prominent projects are now underway, including expansion of the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute for Sarasota Memorial Hospital in its downtown and Venice campuses, and the new Nemours Children’s Hospital. Commented EYP Interim Chief Executive Officer Kefalari Mason, “Establishing an office in Orlando is a key element of our firm’s Plan Forward growth initiative, and vital to our strategy to locally and cost-effectively service our Florida-based clients.” To learn more about EYP’s ongoing work in Florida, please visit https://www.eypae.com/offices/orlando. EYP is a people-first, integrated design firm specializing in higher education, healthcare, government, and science & technology. Our integrated teams offer planning and design, high-performance engineering, environmental graphics, preservation and modernization, interiors and workplace, and rapid response projects to tackle your pressing challenges. And together, we begin every project by asking, “What’s Possible?” EYP has interdisciplinary offices in 11 cities across the United States and projects in more than 100 countries. And across our community of designers, we have diverse perspectives and life experiences yet are united by our curiosity — about you, where you’re going, and what you imagine. ###

