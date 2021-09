This is an opinion column. Does Gov. Kay Ivey want Alabamians to stop choking our hospitals, or not?. Does she want to give our already stressed and strained healthcare heroes a well-deserved break, or not? Does she want to free ICU beds for people needing intensive care for something other than COVID-19, or not? Does she want to prevent another COVID-infected Alabamian from being transported more than 100 miles from their home because there’s no room for them in hospital after hospital after hospital, or not?

