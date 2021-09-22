CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Putting behavioral finance into practice: What we’ve learned about the evolving role of behavioral finance through a pandemic lifecycle

Financial-Planning.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin thought leaders from Schwab Asset Management, the Investments & Wealth Institute and Cerulli Associates for a panel discussion as they showcase results from the 2021 BeFi Barometer and offer best practices for applying behavioral finance as a means to improve client financial outcomes. Disclaimer. BeFi Barometer 2021 is a...

www.financial-planning.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial-Planning.com

What Banks Need to Know about Humanizing the Customer Experience

Join Janet King, Arizent VP of Research and Brian Elkins, Senior Director of Strategy at Monigle for a discussion of a new, prescriptive framework that helps banks and other financial institutions identify why customers choose to bank with one financial institution over another. Developed in conjunction with creative experience agency Monigle, the Humanizing Customer Experience research from American Banker draws on more than 5,000 customer responses to show what matters most in customer experience and ranks which financial institutions do it best. Join this discussion to learn more about how you can optimize your bank's approach to CX to improve customer satisfaction and earn higher net promoter scores.
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

Finance Managers and Professionals Play Integral Role in ESG

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) president and association chair Paul Ash was recently on a podcast with Financial Management to discuss the role that management accountants have in reinforcing ESG goals. Growing focus on ESG by investors and regulatory bodies is shifting ESG reporting from voluntary to mandatory,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
nohoartsdistrict.com

3 Personal Finance Lessons You Can Learn From the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have led to a downturn in American household debt. In fact, CNBC reports that prior to the pandemic, the percentage of active cardholders that had balances to pay month-to-month was at 58%. That number went down to 53%, showing that during the pandemic, more people became serious about settling debts.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Behavioral Finance#Lifecycle#Investment Management#Cerulli Associates May#Wirehouse#Ria#Dba#Csim#Sams#Charles Schwab
Financial-Planning.com

State of the wealth management industry: Where is it going?

The wealth management business is undergoing considerable transformation. The pandemic has created a new breed of investors, with distinct expectations and tastes formed by new technology and having lived through the financial crisis. This has resulted in new industry standards in terms of how advice and investment products are given. Join Tobias Salinger, Chief Correspondent at Financial Planning as he explores the state of the industry and the trends that will impact wealth management with Erinn Ford, Executive Vice President of Advisor Engagement at Advisor Group and Debra Shannon, Chief Compliance Officer and Co-Founder of Veritas Independent Partners.
MARKETS
Financial Times

Live Q&A: How should we teach young people about personal finance?

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Financial literacy news. How old were you when you learned how credit cards work? What about when you learnt practical tips on how to budget, get a mortgage or navigate the world of student finance?. For many...
EDUCATION
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Top Five Questions Women Have about Finances

Our next guest has been helping women with their finances for many years and one thing she has noticed is that many of them often have the same questions and concerns, especially if they are the breadwinner in the family. Mike Switzer interviews Mary Chapman, a certified financial planner with...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Financial-Planning.com

Ready to quit the wirehouse? Factor in these 3 challenges

If you work at a wirehouse but have come to think independence is the best option for you and your clients, the best advice I can give you is to prepare and plan. I speak from experience. My team, which is responsible for the advisor onboarding experience at Commonwealth, has worked with numerous wirehouse advisors making the move to the independent channel.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Financial-Planning.com

4 questions for an RIA in the wake of its M&A succession deal

In a new episode of the Financial Planning Podcast, two longtime business partners and veteran advisors explain the process of selecting and merging into an RIA consolidator. Julianne Andrews and Cathy Miller of Atlanta Financial Associates sold their 29-year-old practice to Mercer Advisors earlier this year. With a team of 19 employees managing $815 million in client assets, they added to private equity-backed Mercer’s more than 45 offices and $25 billion across the RIA consolidator’s network. Mercer and other acquirers have fueled record M&A volume across wealth management for several years in a row.
BUSINESS
Financial-Planning.com

iCapital buys structured note provider Axio Financial

Nearly two months after a round of fundraising valued iCapital Network at $4 billion, the alternative investments company is deploying some of the money to acquire Axio Financial, which provides financial advisors with access to the U.S. structured notes market. Founded in 2010, Axio lets advisors evaluate, select and purchase...
BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

Fostering sustainable development through open data for finance

Digital finance has many aspects that can improve the workings of emerging economies and further the cause of sustainable development. Open data for finance, where financial data is shared digitally among financial institutions with limited effort or manipulation, is a powerful tool to that end. Consumers and financial providers both...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
aithority.com

AI Guided Us Through This Pandemic, What Role Will We Allow It to Play in the Next?

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has had to adapt to our “new normal.” From social distancing to mask mandates, we have all done our part to help stop the spread of this deadly disease. Organizations across the globe had to quickly adapt and implement new health and safety requirements to stop the viral spread. While the general public has been largely unaware, artificial intelligence has been crucial in guiding us through the pandemic. AI and machine learning have helped us identify, monitor, and treat COVID-19, along with assisting in ensuring that health and safety measures are being adhered to help stop the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tntmagazine.com

What is Salary Finance and How Does it Work?

Salary finance is a relatively new scheme which permits employees to draw down money from their wages which already exist. This is a direct way in which employers can provide some financial help for their employees. It can be manifested through cash advances, schemes and instances in which staff are permitted to draw down funds prior to their pay date.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial-Planning.com

RIA Leaders 2021: What's wrong with RIA rankings

As the RIA movement gains millions more clients with trillions of dollars each year, its identity crisis about defining which firms offer fee-only, fiduciary advice is growing in tandem. The vexing fragmentation stems from the fact that the giant wealth managers most responsible for the record numbers of clients and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy