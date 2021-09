G-Eazy has just delivered his fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, with appearances from Lil Wayne, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, E-40, and more. These Things Happen Too opens with a conversation G-Eazy is having with himself. The intro and title track find the west coast rapper as pensive as he is dismissive, both trying to explain where he has been while simultaneously making it clear that he doesn’t owe anyone explanations except to his fans. This theme is followed throughout the album, with standout performances from Eazy’s guest ensemble rounding it out well.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO