Types of Non-Traumatic Brain Injuries Caused by Negligence

Neurologics issued the following announcement on Sep. 17. Neurologics recently highlighted its proprietary and groundbreaking Neurologics Neuroengineering® as a proven solution for the ongoing epidemic of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a peer-reviewed article published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science. The Brain Injury Association of America estimates that one person in the U.S. sustains an acquired brain injury every nine seconds. These are separated into traumatic (sudden, external physical trauma) and non-traumatic (from disease, poisoning, lack of oxygen, etc.), of which TBIs account for more than 2.5 million cases per year. Often diagnosed then left to fend for themselves, patients with untreated TBIs frequently do not recover or return to any semblance of normal life. Popularized by professional football players and elite athletes, Neurologics Neuroengineering® is one of the few effective, clinically-proven therapies for TBI – having successfully optimized more than 21,000 clients.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO