Q&A with Leekyung Kang, SURF Artist-in-Residence
LEAD — Learn about how Kang hopes her audience experiences her work and how she seeks to re-envision scientific concepts through art. To artist Leekyung Kang, every landscape is stratified with physical, invented and imagined layers. Inspiration for her artwork stems from these layered landscapes: construction sites in Seoul, South Korea; the brittle materiality and brutal heat of the Qatar desert; the peculiar slant of windows in Rhode Island’s historic buildings; and, more recently, the undulating waves of Lake Michigan.www.bhpioneer.com
Comments / 0