Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense seems to have adopted a new offensive philosophy going forward and that is it has no philosophy. The Orange went against everything we’ve been conditioned to expect in a 24-21 nail-biting victory over Liberty on Friday night at the Carrier Dome, won on an Andre Szmyt 35-yard field goal as time expired. Syracuse is now 3-1 for the 2021 season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO