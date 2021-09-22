Vic Mensa Drops New Single “The Taste” f/ BJ the Chicago Kid & Papi Beatz

Vic Mensa says farewell to the summer with his new track “The Taste,” the rapper’s latest collaboration with fellow Windy City native BJ the Chicago Kid. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime, a love song to its beauty and magic,” Mensa said of the track. The rapper also paired the new single with a visual featuring home movie footage of Mensa and his partner’s romantic Chicago summer, including trips to the Centennial Wheel at the Navy Pier, walks in the warm weather, and more. Mensa recently took the stage at his hometown Riot Fest, where he performed his entire debut release Innanetape in its entirety; that LP marked Mensa’s first collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid, on the cut “Holy Holy.” Earlier this year, Mensa released his seven-song I Tape — featuring “Shelter,” his song about racial injustice and the impact of Covid-19 on the black community — the follow-up to 2020’s V Tape.

