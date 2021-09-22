CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Vic Mensa Drops New Single “The Taste” f/ BJ the Chicago Kid & Papi Beatz

By Jordan Rose
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVic Mensa ‘s new single “The Taste,” which features BJ the Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz, is an ode to his hometown in the summertime. Along with the new track, Mensa shared a cinematic montage of himself with his significant other traversing some different landmarks in Chicago as the single plays the background.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24hip-hop.com

Ike Rhein Drops Off New Single ‘Just Like You’

Ike Rhein is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who currently calls Miami home. On Friday, he released his single “Just Like You,” which has already gotten a lot of attention. It’s well deserved attention!. Rhein found his voice and love of music when he was quite young. As...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NME

Wonho drops romantic music video for new single ‘Blue’

South Korean singer Wonho has released a music video for ‘Blue’, the title track of his sophomore mini-album ‘Blue Letter’. ‘Blue Letter’ comes seven months after ‘Right For Us’, the second part of his debut mini-album ‘Love Synonym’, which was released in February this year. The project was written, composed and arranged by Wonho alongside producers Savage House Gang and Sun Ahn, with additional help from Oshimaxx on the track ‘Come Over Tonight’ and Brother Su on ‘Blue’.
WORLD
nowdecatur.com

Cole Swindell Drops New Single, Video

Cole Swindell has released a new song called “Some Habits,” along with a video. The song follows on the heels of his career 10th Number One hit “Single Saturday Night.” “Some Habits” is available across all digital platforms and streaming services. Cole said, “I think a lot of people can...
MUSIC
Alternative Press

Third Eye Blind and Velvet Negroni drop new single “To The Sea”—listen

Third Eye Blind have released their latest single “To The Sea” ahead of their upcoming album, Our Bande Apart. “To The Sea” is the third single from the upcoming album, followed by “Box Of Bones” and “Again” (feat. Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast). The new track is a collaboration with experimental artist Velvet Negroni.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Billboard

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan Surprise Drops Mellow New Solo Single 'Dream': Listen

Surprise, SEVENTEEN fans! On Thursday (Sept. 16), the group's social media pages were updated to reflect that a new single, titled "Dream," was released to their YouTube account, a move that comes as a delight as there was no previous announcement leading up to the drop. In an even bigger...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Vic Mensa Compares “The Taste” of Love to His Hometown

Today is the first day of fall, but we might as well pour one out for the last days of summer. “The Taste,” the latest single from Vic Mensa which features BJ the Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz, will have you lusting for warm summer breezes and romantic dates at Navy Pier. The single follows Mensa’s recent I TAPE project, which featured collaborations with Chance the Rapper and Wyclef Jean.
CHICAGO, IL
nextmosh.com

Comeback Kid share new video single “No Easy Way Out”

Canadian hardcore favorites Comeback Kid have released their new song “No Easy Way Out,” which you can check out below in official music video form. The tune was recorded in Winnipeg, MB at Private Ear Recording studio and is the first new original music to come from the outfit since their 2017 release ‘Outsider.’
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Vic Mensa (Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid & Papi Beatz), 'The Taste'

Every year, the last of frost thaws, a warm breeze caresses an ankle and the Mecca of the Midwest transforms with the promise of summer; it always begins too late and ends too soon. For that brief, inimitable three-month period, Chicago is in explosion. Frequent collaborators Vic Mensa and BJ The Chicago Kid teamed up to put on for their city and celebrate the season's euphoric excess with "The Taste," an ode to the particular beauty and magic of urban summertime.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bj The Chicago Kid
Person
Vic Mensa
Rolling Stone

Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song ‘The Taste’

Vic Mensa says farewell to the summer with his new track “The Taste,” the rapper’s latest collaboration with fellow Windy City native BJ the Chicago Kid. “‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime, a love song to its beauty and magic,” Mensa said of the track. The rapper also paired the new single with a visual featuring home movie footage of Mensa and his partner’s romantic Chicago summer, including trips to the Centennial Wheel at the Navy Pier, walks in the warm weather, and more. Mensa recently took the stage at his hometown Riot Fest, where he performed his entire debut release Innanetape in its entirety; that LP marked Mensa’s first collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid, on the cut “Holy Holy.” Earlier this year, Mensa released his seven-song I Tape — featuring “Shelter,” his song about racial injustice and the impact of Covid-19 on the black community — the follow-up to 2020’s V Tape.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Remy Ma Drops “GodMother” Single

One of the highlights — and, being honest — the MVPs — of Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s VERZUZ session were the women they brought out as guests (Joe’s uncalled-for and wildly out-of-pocket insults notwithstanding) throughout the night: Vita (who had abs carved from marble), Lil Mo (who never met a flat note in her life, ever), Ashanti (I mean… I mean!), and Remy Ma (who assisted Joe many times throughout the night, even performing the late Big Pun‘s verse from “Twinz (Deep Cover 98)”).
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gunna & Future Announce New Single "Too Easy" Is Dropping Tonight

Two of Atlanta's biggest names are coming together once again. In an Instagram post posted to the YSL Records official Instagram page, it was announced that Gunna and Future's collaborative single "Too Easy" is dropping tonight. The post, which features a vintage video game display with Gunna as Player 1 and Future as Player 2 and "Too Easy" as the selected gameplay level, it's clear we can expect bars about how effortlessly the two skate through the rap game.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Montage#Sport Bikes#Chicagoans
this song is sick

Australian Artist IJALE Drops New Hazy Hip-Hop Single “GHOULS”

IJALE is an Australian musician who has spent the last few years building an intricate Afrocentric sound as a nod to his Nigerian roots. On his latest offering that came out over the weekend via Daily Nightly Records, the hip-hop artist strips things down a bit. “GHOULS” is a raw performance that is rich with emotion and catches your attention from the first note.
MUSIC
Complex

Listen to Larry June and Cardo’s New Mixtape ‘Into The Late Night’

Larry June and Cardo have joined forces to deliver the seven-track mixtape Into the Late Night, which was produced in full by the latter and features plenty of June’s patented flows. Into the Late Night envelops listeners into the cool embrace of nighttime wind from the passenger seat of a...
MUSIC
Complex

Stream Alina Baraz’s New EP ‘Sunbeam’

As promised, Alina Baraz is back with new music. On Friday, the singer-songwriter came through with her Sunbeam EP, her first project release since her 2020 debut album, It Was Divine. The project spans four tracks, including the previously released cut “Alone With You,” which marked her first song since inking a deal with Steve Stoute’s UnitedMasters.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Westside Gunn Delivers B Side of ‘HWH8: Sincerely Adolf’ f/ Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, and More

Westside Gunn has unleashed the second half of his Hitler Wears Hermes project Sincerely Adolf. The B Side arrives less than a month after the Griselda founder delivered Side A of the album. He initially told fans the second part would hit streaming services at the beginning of September; however, he decided to delay the release at the request of another artist.
MUSIC
Complex

Princess Nokia Connects With Yung Baby Tate on New Track “Boys Are From Mars”

Princess Nokia and Yung Baby Tate have just connected to deliver their new high-energy song, “Boys Are From Mars.”. Princess Nokia and Yung Baby Tate make a perfect duo over this bright beat. Both of their verses come with a layer of bravado that reflects their confidence in their lyrical abilities, and that feeling is contagious. The new song also comes dressed in cover art that depicts both artists brandishing badass lasers.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Guns N' Roses drop hard-rocking new single, Hard Skool

After Slash teased a brand-new song in a TikTok video of a Guns N' Roses soundcheck last week, the rock 'n' roll greats have revealed all, sharing new single, Hard Skool. Like previous single Absurd – their first new cut since 2008, released last month – the new track was written for the band's 2008 album Chinese Democracy under the working title Jackie Chan, but was axed from its tracklist prior to its release.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy