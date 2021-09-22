CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Cheez-It's New Sparkling Wine Pairing Comes with a Combination Coupe-Cracker Bowl

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cheez-It x Usual Wines “So Extra” Toasty Experience is the cracker brand’s third wine-pairing package. Diehard Cheez-It fans insist that any time is a good time for a box, even in unexpected recipes like Cheez-It s'mores or a Cheez-It birthday cake. And that includes pairing the crackers with wine, too. In 2019, the brand launched its first official "Wine & Cheez-It" pairing, combining crackers and red wine into a single box. Following the success of that limited-edition offering, Cheez-It brought it back in 2020 with a slight twist: swapping red wine and original Cheez-Its for rosé wine and the brand's White Cheddar crackers.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheez It Bowl#Ros Wine#Wine Shop#Sparkling Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Cheez It#Wine Cheez It#Cheez Its#Cheez It Wine#Usualwines Com
tastecooking.com

Don Angie’s Pepperoni & Fontina Crackers

These are basically fancy Cheez-Its with pepperoni. Enough said. Okay, one more thing. These might sound a little intimidating, but they’re really not that hard to pull off, and worth the extra effort—the end result is both completely delicious and unlike anything you can buy at the store. Go forth and impress your friends!
FOOD & DRINKS
ediblemontereybay.com

Sleeping with Abalone: Underseas with Folktale’s New Sparkling Wine

September 14, 2021 – Stepping into the Folktale cellar on a spring day earlier this year, I was immediately struck by the sight of champagne bottles covered with what looked like salt deposits. There appeared to be a speck or two of seaweed on some of them. The patterns left by the salt were particularly intriguing, like snowflakes turned to snippy bits of paper. Obviously, they’d been underwater. What crazy thing was Folktale up to now?
DRINKS
coveteur.com

23 Delightful Food & Wine Pairings to Try This Fall

There's synergy between food and wine. Take a sip of Chardonnay, and the experience is going to be pleasant, sure. But pair that pour with lobster, and you've got an explosion of the senses. It's because your taste buds adapt. When you chew on food, your perception of things like sweetness, saltiness, and acidity shift, creating an altered palette to receive that next taste of wine in new and exciting ways. There's definitely some science going on there, but we're not here to talk about science—we're here to make sure you don't have to utter the word "Takeout?" this fall.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
tatler.com

The finest game and wine pairings for elegant autumnal feasting

September ushers in the amber hue of turning leaves, evenings of cosy hibernation and the return of several game and seafood delicacies. With these only being seasonal luxuries, it makes sense to enjoy the bounty to the fullest – best achieved by matching them with exquisite wine pairings. Wild Duck.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHSV

Grape harvesting: the ‘super bowl’ of wine making

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hidden along the rolling hills overlooking the New River Valley, you’ll find the beautiful estate of Beliveau Farms. During the late summer days, Yvan Beliveau and his volunteers are hard at work harvesting this year’s crop. We took a visit to his tranquil winery near Blacksburg...
BLACKSBURG, VA
winemag.com

From Tannic to Tropical, Persimmons Pair Deliciously With Wine

Glossy orange persimmons are sweet and delicious eaten out of hand, but they can also be used in savory dishes in place of tomatoes, pears or plums. There are two types of persimmons, astringent and nonastringent, commonly sold in the U.S. as Hachiya and Fuyu, respectively. Unripe Hachiya persimmons are...
RECIPES
northforker.com

Food-friendly Long Island wine and the dishes they best pair with

Local striped bass — like this dish at the Preston House with chanterelle mushroom and leek emulsion — calls out for chardonnay or bubbly. Credit: David Benthal. There’s an old adage in the wine world that says “if it grows together, it goes together” — the idea being that the foods of a region should be enjoyed with the wines that are also grown and made there. If this is true — and it mostly is, though I’m not going to offer you barrel-aged Long Island merlot with a raw oyster — then we’re lucky to live where we do.
DRINKS
FanSided

Five burger and wine pairings that will have you skipping that beer

While beers and burgers might be a backyard barbecue essential food pairing, burger and wine pairings offer a more sophisticated flavor experience. Recently, Allegra Angelo, Sommelier for Vinya, shared some suggestions on food and beverage pairings that will have many wine lovers taking another sip and discovering why burgers and wine are a delicious combination.
FOOD & DRINKS
nashvillelifestyles.com

Salt and Vine Throwback Dinner and Wine Pairing

The Salt and Vine Throwback Dinner and Wine Pairing, which was held at the 404 Kitchen, benefitted the Human Trafficking Survivors Court Foundation. Guests were treated to favorite Salt and Vine menu items including street corn bites, green curry mussels, sliders, and a strawberry lemon tart. The Foundation was established in 2020 to support Metro’s Cherished Hearts Court for human trafficking victims.
DRINKS
Refinery29

These Climate-Friendly Crackers Made Me Put Down My Cheez-Its For Good

It's a rare Friday night in and my glass of cabernet is decanting wonderfully on the kitchen counter. I crack open my snack cabinet, but instead of reaching for my stand-by Cheez-Its, my hand makes a beeline toward a decidedly more grown-up and sophisticated bite: a box of vegan Sourdough Sea Salt Moonshot crackers. Founder Julia Collins is changing the healthy snacking game with her sustainable, Black woman-owned food brand one flavorful crunch at a time — and if you haven't given it a taste test, it's about time you do.
FOOD & DRINKS
seattlemet.com

Wine Tasting's New Normal

Sure, the pandemic altered how wineries conduct their tasting rooms. But some of those safety adjustments have yielded more opportunities for connection, for education, and (most definitely) for profit. Newcomers and wine club members alike responded well to the slower, more focused interaction driven by Covid protocols, says Derrek Vipond,...
DRINKS
southfloridareporter.com

The Time To Buy Your Holiday “Sparkling Wine” Is Now

When you think of champagne, you probably think first of the French. Afterall, Champagne is a unique location that owns the name; everything else is sparkling wine. And, you probably remember reading that it was a French monk who accidentally invented champagne to the delight of the Brits. Right? Wrong!
DRINKS
hvmag.com

3 Perfect Burger and Wine Pairings, According to a Hudson Valley Pro

Beer is great, but vino will take your sliders to a new level. Here’s how to pair everything from a classic patty to a spicy burger with wine. Few pairings beat the effortlessly iconic combination of burgers and beer. (Don’t believe us? Just head over to our sister publication Westchester Magazine‘s epic Burger & Beer Blast, which celebrates the combination during one epic evening.) Yet, as the endless innovation in the world of food and drink proves, sometimes you should mess with a good thing. Case in point: the partnership of hamburgers and wine may be more unusual, but that’s not to say that it’s not just as good as, if not better than its beer-inclusive alternative.
HUDSON, NY
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry’s New Flavor Combines Cold Brew and Activism

You can give back to your community and enjoy a pint of ice cream, with Ben & Jerry’s new Change Is Brewing flavor. Available now at retailers nationwide, the new offering is a mix of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies. The new flavor is a...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy