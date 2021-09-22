Cheez-It's New Sparkling Wine Pairing Comes with a Combination Coupe-Cracker Bowl
The Cheez-It x Usual Wines “So Extra” Toasty Experience is the cracker brand’s third wine-pairing package. Diehard Cheez-It fans insist that any time is a good time for a box, even in unexpected recipes like Cheez-It s'mores or a Cheez-It birthday cake. And that includes pairing the crackers with wine, too. In 2019, the brand launched its first official "Wine & Cheez-It" pairing, combining crackers and red wine into a single box. Following the success of that limited-edition offering, Cheez-It brought it back in 2020 with a slight twist: swapping red wine and original Cheez-Its for rosé wine and the brand's White Cheddar crackers.www.foodandwine.com
