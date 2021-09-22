CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon's spin on MOBA games, Pokémon UNITE, is now out on Android and iOS

By Tanish Botadkar
pocketgamer.com
 4 days ago

A few months after its Nintendo Switch launch, Pokémon UNITE has finally launched for Android and iOS today. Along with this, comes a new update that adds French, German, Italian, and Spanish languages to the game. Players who have already played Pokémon UNITE on the Nintendo Switch can transfer their progress onto mobile simply by linking their Nintendo or Pokémon Trainer Club account to Pokémon UNITE. This will allow seamless gameplay on both the devices.

The Game Haus

Where are the Balance Updates for Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite’s most recent patch update was lackluster. The changes to Wigglytuff helps significantly with the less utilized move sets. But since the rest of the playable cast was untouched, the state of the game remains almost exactly the same. Considering there are a total of 23 Pokémon in the game, the developers definitely could have added some bigger changes to balance the MOBA. This begs the question, what changes can the Pokémon Unite community expect, and when can they expect them?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Tips to Help Master Pokémon Unite in Solo Queue

With Pokémon Unite’s first season wrapping up in a few short weeks, many players have already ascended to the peak of the game’s ranking system: Master Rank. Many chose to make this climb with a team of other players that they know and trust, but others have completed this journey completely on their own. While attempting to climb the dense rating ladder that Pokémon Unite has to offer as a solo queue player may be daunting, it’s totally doable with the right approach and mindset. Here’s how to master Pokémon Unite in solo queue.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon UNITE Gift Players for Milestone Celebration

To celebrate over nine million downloads of Pokémon UNITE, all players who have downloaded the game will receive a gift this month. On September 29th, all users will have access to 2000 Aeos Tickets to spend freely in the game. All you need to do is log into the game on this date, and you’ll receive your free prize. The event takes place exactly a week after Pokémon UNITE launches on Mobile and iOS, so even more players will be able to access the bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moba#Android#Ios#French#German#Italian#Spanish#The Nintendo Switch#Aunite#Aeos Coins#Pokemon Moba#The App Store#Google Play
mxdwn.com

Pokémon Unite Will Become Available on Mobile One Week From Today

The long-awaited Pokémon Unite mobile game will be available to play on Android and iOS devices one week from today. In the game, players will be able to traverse Aeos Island in order to capture and evolve wild Pokémon by working together with others. What sets this game apart from other Pokémon games is the teamwork component. Battles take place in a 5v5 format where the team with the most points at the end of the game is the winner. Players must score points for their team, while simultaneously keeping the other team from scoring. Many new characters have been introduced to the game including the latest addition, Blastoise, as a defender with high endurance and support abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Switch version of Pokémon Unite exceeds 9 million downloads

The official Pokémon Unite Twitter page has announced that the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon Unite has reached 9 million downloads as of today. As a result, Switch players will be receiving 2,000 Aeos Tickets come September 29. This comes just a few weeks after a pre-registration milestone for the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Pokémon Unite will not be playable for 10 hours on Tuesday

Pokémon Unite announced on Twitter today that its server will be down for maintenance for 10 hours on Tuesday, September 21. The outage will begin at 2:00 PM PT and last until midnight (5:00 PM – 3:00 AM ET). Because Pokémon Unite’s players rely on this online server, the game will be completely unplayable during this timespan. The downtime will be in preparation for the game’s mobile launch the following day.
TECHNOLOGY
