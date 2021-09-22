Pokémon's spin on MOBA games, Pokémon UNITE, is now out on Android and iOS
A few months after its Nintendo Switch launch, Pokémon UNITE has finally launched for Android and iOS today. Along with this, comes a new update that adds French, German, Italian, and Spanish languages to the game. Players who have already played Pokémon UNITE on the Nintendo Switch can transfer their progress onto mobile simply by linking their Nintendo or Pokémon Trainer Club account to Pokémon UNITE. This will allow seamless gameplay on both the devices.www.pocketgamer.com
Comments / 0