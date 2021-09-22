Pokémon's spin on MOBA games, Pokémon UNITE, is now out on Android and iOS

The long-awaited Pokémon Unite mobile game will be available to play on Android and iOS devices one week from today. In the game, players will be able to traverse Aeos Island in order to capture and evolve wild Pokémon by working together with others. What sets this game apart from other Pokémon games is the teamwork component. Battles take place in a 5v5 format where the team with the most points at the end of the game is the winner. Players must score points for their team, while simultaneously keeping the other team from scoring. Many new characters have been introduced to the game including the latest addition, Blastoise, as a defender with high endurance and support abilities.

