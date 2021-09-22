CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine learning on graphs, Part 2.

Cover picture for the articleIn the previous blog post in these series I presented basic graph statistics that should be collected before starting to develop machine learning models for your graph data. In the second post I will present the first proper machine learning approach. Namely, learning to represent discrete objects like graph nodes by continuous vectors, the so called node embeddings. Similarly to word embeddings, the node embeddings can be then used in downstream machine learning applications.

Comments / 0

